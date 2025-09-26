The post Eliza Labs announces migration from $ai16z token to $elizaOS appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Eliza Labs is migrating from the experimental $ai16z token to the new $elizaOS token powered by Chainlink’s CCIP. $elizaOS enables autonomous AI agents to operate seamlessly across Solana, Base, and Ethereum, supporting a $20B ecosystem. Eliza Labs, formerly known as ai16z, a top open-source GitHub repository supporting a $20 billion agentic ecosystem, announced on Friday that it is migrating from its experimental $ai16z token to $elizaOS. Powered by Chainlink’s CCIP, the $elizaOS token enables autonomous AI agents to function seamlessly across networks such as Solana, Base, and Ethereum, eliminating the need for inefficient bridges. “With elizaOS v2, we’ve moved from an experimental sandbox to production-ready infrastructure for building composable, intelligent agents,” said Shaw Walters, founder of Eliza Labs. “These agents now manage complex workflows, retain context, and operate across multiple platforms. With more than 50,000 agents built and projects using elizaOS surpassing $20 billion in combined value, the ecosystem has outgrown its experimental roots.” The token is designed to support ecosystem growth through funding liquidity, developer support, and efficient capital movement across markets. It features a structured treasury to maintain stability and resource future initiatives. $elizaOS serves as the medium of exchange for AI agents executing DeFi operations, with real-world applications already in place. As noted by the team, the Agent Bond Desk uses $elizaOS to negotiate with users and adjust bond terms based on market conditions, while Spartan, Eliza’s protocol-owned liquidity manager, optimizes positions across chains and autonomously rebalances portfolios. “These agents are managing real capital today,” Walters explained, “$elizaOS is the functional backbone of an agent-powered economy already in motion.” The migration portal launches on September 25. Every smart contract will be audited by third-party experts, and the audit findings will be publicly released. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/elizaos-token-migration-ecosystem/The post Eliza Labs announces migration from $ai16z token to $elizaOS appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Eliza Labs is migrating from the experimental $ai16z token to the new $elizaOS token powered by Chainlink’s CCIP. $elizaOS enables autonomous AI agents to operate seamlessly across Solana, Base, and Ethereum, supporting a $20B ecosystem. Eliza Labs, formerly known as ai16z, a top open-source GitHub repository supporting a $20 billion agentic ecosystem, announced on Friday that it is migrating from its experimental $ai16z token to $elizaOS. Powered by Chainlink’s CCIP, the $elizaOS token enables autonomous AI agents to function seamlessly across networks such as Solana, Base, and Ethereum, eliminating the need for inefficient bridges. “With elizaOS v2, we’ve moved from an experimental sandbox to production-ready infrastructure for building composable, intelligent agents,” said Shaw Walters, founder of Eliza Labs. “These agents now manage complex workflows, retain context, and operate across multiple platforms. With more than 50,000 agents built and projects using elizaOS surpassing $20 billion in combined value, the ecosystem has outgrown its experimental roots.” The token is designed to support ecosystem growth through funding liquidity, developer support, and efficient capital movement across markets. It features a structured treasury to maintain stability and resource future initiatives. $elizaOS serves as the medium of exchange for AI agents executing DeFi operations, with real-world applications already in place. As noted by the team, the Agent Bond Desk uses $elizaOS to negotiate with users and adjust bond terms based on market conditions, while Spartan, Eliza’s protocol-owned liquidity manager, optimizes positions across chains and autonomously rebalances portfolios. “These agents are managing real capital today,” Walters explained, “$elizaOS is the functional backbone of an agent-powered economy already in motion.” The migration portal launches on September 25. Every smart contract will be audited by third-party experts, and the audit findings will be publicly released. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/elizaos-token-migration-ecosystem/

Eliza Labs announces migration from $ai16z token to $elizaOS

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 02:29
Key Takeaways

  • Eliza Labs is migrating from the experimental $ai16z token to the new $elizaOS token powered by Chainlink’s CCIP.
  • $elizaOS enables autonomous AI agents to operate seamlessly across Solana, Base, and Ethereum, supporting a $20B ecosystem.

Eliza Labs, formerly known as ai16z, a top open-source GitHub repository supporting a $20 billion agentic ecosystem, announced on Friday that it is migrating from its experimental $ai16z token to $elizaOS.

Powered by Chainlink’s CCIP, the $elizaOS token enables autonomous AI agents to function seamlessly across networks such as Solana, Base, and Ethereum, eliminating the need for inefficient bridges.

The token is designed to support ecosystem growth through funding liquidity, developer support, and efficient capital movement across markets. It features a structured treasury to maintain stability and resource future initiatives.

$elizaOS serves as the medium of exchange for AI agents executing DeFi operations, with real-world applications already in place.

As noted by the team, the Agent Bond Desk uses $elizaOS to negotiate with users and adjust bond terms based on market conditions, while Spartan, Eliza’s protocol-owned liquidity manager, optimizes positions across chains and autonomously rebalances portfolios.

The migration portal launches on September 25. Every smart contract will be audited by third-party experts, and the audit findings will be publicly released.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/elizaos-token-migration-ecosystem/

