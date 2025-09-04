Elizabeth Warren Calls Trump’s WLFI Crypto Venture ‘Corruption’

TLDR

Elizabeth Warren criticized the Trump family’s involvement in the WLFI crypto venture, calling it “corruption, plain and simple.”

WLFI briefly pushed the Trump family’s stake to a paper value of over $5 billion, surpassing their real estate assets.

The value of WLFI quickly declined from $0.46 to $0.22, highlighting the volatility of the cryptocurrency market.

Warren has consistently called for stronger regulations on cryptocurrencies to prevent politicians from exploiting market connections.

The senator also advocates for a ban on elected officials engaging in crypto-related businesses to avoid conflicts of interest.

Senator Elizabeth Warren criticized the Trump family’s involvement in the newly launched World Liberty Financial token (WLFI). She called the venture “corruption, plain and simple” in a post on September 2. The senator voiced concerns over WLFI’s trading debut and the potential for market manipulation.

Elizabeth Warren Slams WLFI as Corruption Amid Surge

Elizabeth Warren has been vocal about the Trump family’s involvement in the cryptocurrency industry. She described the WLFI venture as corrupt, citing its dramatic rise in value. At its peak, WLFI pushed the Trump family’s stake to a paper value exceeding $5 billion. This made WLFI their most valuable asset, surpassing even their real estate holdings.

Despite the token’s surge, the value quickly declined. WLFI saw a major drop from its high of $0.46, with the price falling to $0.22. “This is corruption, plain and simple,” Warren remarked, underscoring her concerns about the volatile crypto market.

The Broader Impact of Crypto on U.S. Politics

Warren’s criticisms extend beyond WLFI to the broader role of cryptocurrencies in U.S. politics. She has previously called for stricter regulations to prevent politicians from profiting through crypto ventures. According to Warren, lack of regulation allows figures like Trump to profit off political connections. She emphasized the need for regulations that protect the economy from manipulation.

The senator also called for a ban on elected officials engaging in crypto businesses. Warren’s statements have echoed broader concerns about the influence of cryptocurrencies in U.S. politics. She warned that insufficient regulation could distort markets and exacerbate conflicts of interest.

Warren is not alone in her concerns about Trump’s ties to the crypto industry. Other influential figures have also raised alarms about the potential for market manipulation. However, the White House has dismissed these worries. They argue that Trump’s business ventures remain separate from his political activities. As WLFI continues to experience volatility, the debate over crypto regulations intensifies.

