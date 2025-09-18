Elizabeth Warren raises ethics concerns over White House crypto czar David Sacks’ tenure

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 07:37
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004129+2.58%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.728+1.40%
Capverse
CAP$0.15707+1.85%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017201-0.04%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1422+4.02%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013204+1.04%

Democratic lawmakers pressed David Sacks, President Donald Trump’s “crypto and AI czar,” on Sept. 17 to disclose whether he has exceeded the time limits of his temporary White House appointment, raising questions about possible ethics violations.

In a letter signed by Senator Elizabeth Warren and seven other members of Congress, the lawmakers said Sacks may have surpassed the 130-day cap for Special Government Employees, a category that allows private-sector professionals to serve the government on a part-time or temporary basis.

The Office of Government Ethics sets the cap to minimize conflicts of interest, as SGEs are permitted to continue receiving outside salaries while in government service. Warren has previously raised similar concerns around Sacks’ appointment.

Conflict-of-interest worries

Sacks, a venture capitalist and general partner at Craft Ventures, has played a high-profile role in shaping Trump administration policy on digital assets and artificial intelligence.

Lawmakers argued that his private financial ties to Silicon Valley raise serious ethical questions if he is no longer within the bounds of SGE status.

According to the letter:

The group noted that Sacks’ private salary from Craft Ventures is permissible only under the temporary provisions of his appointment. If he has worked past the legal limit, the lawmakers warned, his continued dual roles could represent a breach of ethics.

Counting the days

According to the letter, Sacks was appointed in December 2024 and began working around Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025. By the lawmakers’ calculation, he reached the 130-day threshold in late May if counting every calendar day, or late July if counting business days.

As of Sept. 17, they said, he had served for 167 days.

Alongside Warren, the letter was signed by Sens. Chris Van Hollen, Richard Blumenthal and Jeffrey Merkley, as well as Reps. Melanie Stansbury, Betty McCollum, Rashida Tlaib and Bernie Sanders.

The lawmakers requested a full accounting of Sacks’ service record and a clarification of his employment status. The White House and Sacks have not publicly responded to the inquiry.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/elizabeth-warren-raises-ethics-concerns-over-white-house-crypto-czar-david-sacks-tenure/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

How AI is Reshaping Enterprise Analytics

How AI is Reshaping Enterprise Analytics

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the way organizations manage and analyze information. Thirumal Raju Pambala highlights that AI integrated into analytics platforms marks a pivotal shift.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1423+4.32%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/18 05:43
Partager
US SEC approves options tied to Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index

US SEC approves options tied to Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index

PANews reported on September 18th that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that, in addition to approving universal listing standards for commodity-based trust units , the SEC has also approved the listing and trading of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, which holds spot digital assets based on the CoinDesk 5 index. The SEC also approved the listing and trading of PM-settled options on the Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index and the Mini-Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index, with expiration dates including third Fridays, non-standard expiration dates, and quarterly index expiration dates.
Union
U$0.014145-15.04%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005091-2.45%
Capverse
CAP$0.15692+1.75%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 07:18
Partager
Modernizing Legacy E-Commerce Platforms: From Oracle ATG To Cloud-Native Architectures

Modernizing Legacy E-Commerce Platforms: From Oracle ATG To Cloud-Native Architectures

Oracle ATG Commerce was the platform of record for large enterprises for many years. But the e-commerce game has changed, and now, speed, agility, and scalability are the name of the game.
SQUID MEME
GAME$28.7205+3.74%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.13185+2.73%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00581-2.18%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/18 04:42
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

How AI is Reshaping Enterprise Analytics

US SEC approves options tied to Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index

Modernizing Legacy E-Commerce Platforms: From Oracle ATG To Cloud-Native Architectures

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, and Powell said this was a risk management cut

Vitalik: Staking means defending the blockchain, and there will inevitably be resistance when exiting