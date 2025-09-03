Elizabeth Warren Slams Trump’s WLFI Venture as ‘Corruption’

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 16:51
RealLink
REAL$0.06048+5.10%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.403+0.09%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2296-4.57%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09968+3.29%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.1084-3.41%

Senator Elizabeth Warren has continued her ongoing criticism of Donald Trump, expressing her disdain over the family’s crypto activities.

Summary

  • Elizabeth Warren calls Trump’s WLFI venture “corruption” in response to his family’s crypto fortune of $5 billion.
  • WLFI’s price has continued to fluctuate, with the market cap currently at $5.61 billion.
  • Warren recently criticized the current crypto regulations, calling them ineffective and accusing them of benefiting Trump’s business interests.

Democrat member and representative of the state of Massachusetts, Senator Elizabeth Warren, has criticized the Trump family’s involvement in the newly launched World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token. In a September 2 X post, Warren slammed the venture, describing it as “corruption, plain and simple.”

The latest comment from Warren follows the recent trading debut of WLFI, a Trump-backed cryptocurrency, which briefly pushed the family’s stake including more than 22 billion tokens held through DT Marks DEFI LLC to a paper value of over $5 billion. This marked the biggest single-day jump in the family’s fortune and at its peak, made WLFI the family’s most valuable asset, surpassing even their long-standing real estate portfolio.

However, the multi-billion-dollar valuation is not entirely real money, as it is based on WLFI’s price surge from at launch to $0.46. The figure has also since dropped due to the token’s volatile price movement. Despite an initial surge on Monday, WLFI has been struggling in the past two days, as buying pressure faded and the market showed increasing signs of sell-offs, pushing its value to a low of $0.20.

While it briefly climbed to $0.24 on Tuesday, the token could not hold the upward trend, and the price soon dipped again. At the time of writing, WLFI trades at $0.22, a 5% drop on the day, with its market cap hovering around $5.61 billion.

Elizabeth Warren’s continued criticism of Trump’s crypto ventures

This is not the first time Senator Warren has expressed concerns about Trump’s crypto-related ventures. She has long been a vocal critic of crypto and has consistently criticized Trump’s involvement in the industry. Warren previously raised alarms over proposed crypto regulations like the GENIUS stablecoin act and the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act, calling them too lenient.

“We need strong crypto regulation, not an industry giveaway that puts our economy at risk and supercharges President Trump’s corruption,” Warren said in an earlier statement. She emphasized the need for robust regulation and went so far as to call for bans on elected officials from trading or engaging in crypto businesses, citing Trump’s ties to the industry.

Meanwhile, Warren’s criticism is not just focused on WLFI but the broader influence of crypto on U.S. politics. She warned that ineffective regulations would allow politicians, like Trump, to profit off their industry connections, resulting in conflicts of interest that could distort the market.

The senator is not the only one to express concerns regarding Trump’s involvement in crypto. Her sentiments have been shared by other influential figures, who also warn that his dual roles in politics and crypto-related ventures could manipulate the market.

However, the White House has dismissed these concerns, noting that the president’s business ventures and political activities are separate, and that no conflicts of interest are present.

Source: https://crypto.news/elizabeth-warren-slams-trumps-wlfi-venture-as-corruption/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

President Trump slams Fed Chair Jerome Powell for refusing to cut interest rates, leaving America’s monetary policy unchanged again. As a result, Bitcoin has seen minimal price movement ever since. In a recent post shared to Trump Media & Technology…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.421+0.29%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,547.31+1.44%
Everscale
EVER$0.0098+3.70%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 17:27
Partager
Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas said that Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's market value of $16 trillion, an increase of 8
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1555+101.42%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 20:59
Partager
UAE legal firm starts accepting AED stablecoin payments

UAE legal firm starts accepting AED stablecoin payments

Users can now pay in AED stablecoin for Al Naimi Advocates services. UAE stablecoin payments is growing entering even the airline and real estate sector.
RealLink
REAL$0.06062+5.26%
ArchLoot
AL$0.0782+0.12%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00752-4.44%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/03 17:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

UAE legal firm starts accepting AED stablecoin payments

Kaito AI: AI video protocol Everlyn will be launched on Capital Launchpad on September 4th

WLFI Faces Crucial Resistance: Can It Break $0.26 or Fall Further?