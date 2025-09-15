Elon Musk buys over 2.5M Tesla shares, filing shows

Tesla CEO’s significant stock purchase revealed in regulatory filing
- Elon Musk purchased more than 2.5 million shares of Tesla, as revealed by a regulatory filing.
- Specifics about the timing and price of the stock acquisition were not disclosed in the initial filing.
Elon Musk purchased more than 2.5 million Tesla shares, according to a regulatory filing today.
The Tesla chief executive officer’s stock purchase was disclosed in the filing, which showed multiple block trades on Sept. 12 at prices ranging from about $371 to $396 per share.
