Elon Musk buys over 2.5M Tesla shares, filing shows

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 19:29
Moonveil
MORE$0.0904-7.95%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000010172-3.32%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016986-5.51%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001849-4.64%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.05618-6.35%
Home » Markets » Elon Musk buys over 2.5M Tesla shares, filing shows

Tesla CEO’s significant stock purchase revealed in regulatory filing


Key Takeaways

  • Elon Musk purchased more than 2.5 million shares of Tesla, as revealed by a regulatory filing.
  • Specifics about the timing and price of the stock acquisition were not disclosed in the initial filing.

Elon Musk purchased more than 2.5 million Tesla shares, according to a regulatory filing today.

The Tesla chief executive officer’s stock purchase was disclosed in the filing, which showed multiple block trades on Sept. 12 at prices ranging from about $371 to $396 per share.

Disclaimer

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/elon-musk-buys-2-5m-tesla-shares-filing/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

PANews June 20 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the global market remains on the sidelines, and investors are assessing the possibility of geopolitical
MAY
MAY$0.0452-5.22%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0899+4.29%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 17:06
Partager
XRP Millionaires Are Loading Up on These 2 Coins Below $0.50 to Make Big Returns Like They Did in 2017

XRP Millionaires Are Loading Up on These 2 Coins Below $0.50 to Make Big Returns Like They Did in 2017

The crypto market has always rewarded those who identify opportunities before the crowd.
XRP
XRP$3.037-0.12%
Wink
LIKE$0.01013-5.56%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/15 17:34
Partager
Cyvers Alerts: ZKSpace suspected to be attacked, about 4 million US dollars were transferred out

Cyvers Alerts: ZKSpace suspected to be attacked, about 4 million US dollars were transferred out

PANews reported on July 10 that Cyvers Alerts said on the X platform in the early morning that it had detected multiple suspicious transactions on ZKSpace. At the same time,
Partager
PANews2025/07/10 07:07
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

XRP Millionaires Are Loading Up on These 2 Coins Below $0.50 to Make Big Returns Like They Did in 2017

Cyvers Alerts: ZKSpace suspected to be attacked, about 4 million US dollars were transferred out

Топ алткойни за купуване преди решението на ФЕД за лихвите на 17 септември

OPTO Miner expands influence amid influx of ETF funds