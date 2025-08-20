Elon Musk Hits Pause on His ‘America Party’ Dream – But Is It Over?

Par : CoinPedia
2025/08/20 13:51
Movement
MOVE$0.1273-3.26%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001074-0.09%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00713--%
Donald Trump Slams Elon Musk’s 'America Party' as a GOP-Killing Train Wreck

The post Elon Musk Hits Pause on His ‘America Party’ Dream – But Is It Over? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Elon Musk is known for surprising the world with bold announcements, from rockets to robots. But his latest political move, the launch of a new “America Party,” seems to have taken an unexpected pause. Just months after declaring his intention to start a fresh political force, reports now suggest that Musk is quietly stepping back.

But the reason seems to be focusing back on prioritizing his leadership roles at Tesla, SpaceX, and his growing list of other ventures.

Elon Musk’s America Party’ Dream

Elon Musk’s motivation to create his political party, the “America Party,” stemmed from deep frustration. He believes both Republicans and Democrats act as a “uniparty,” overspending and ignoring moderate voters.

His move gained traction after a clash with Donald Trump over the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” a bill that increased debt and cut EV incentives important to Tesla.

Altogether, Donald Trump slammed Elon Musk’s new party idea as “ridiculous,” saying third parties “never work.” He also claimed Musk has gone “off the rails” and become a “train wreck” in recent weeks.

Why the Sudden Change?

Sources suggest Musk is careful not to strain ties with key Republicans, particularly Vice President J.D. Vance, who is seen by many as a rising figure in the post-Trump era. 

Reports indicate Musk may even use part of his fortune to back Vance if he runs for president in 2028. Musk has already proven his willingness to spend heavily in politics, contributing nearly $300 million to support Donald Trump and other Republicans during the 2024 election.

Additionally, insiders reveal that Elon Musk’s main focus remains on his companies, Tesla, SpaceX, and X. Tesla is rolling out new AI chips, SpaceX is pushing ahead with plans for Mars, and Neuralink and xAI are working on breakthroughs. 

With so many big projects underway, Musk feels managing his businesses is more predictable than stepping into America’s messy political scene.

The America Party: On Hold, Not Dead

Even though Musk has stepped back for now, his allies insist the America Party is not entirely abandoned. The plan may resurface ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, when House and Senate races could provide him with the perfect entry point.

While the “America Party” remains on ice, Musk’s outspoken support for Bitcoin and monetary innovation is unlikely to fade from public debate. 

Crypto markets briefly dipped on the news, as bitcoin was already trading below $114K, reflecting a drop of 3% in a day, while other cryptocurrencies are also trading in the red. 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI token presale has now crossed the $2 million mark, with over 161 million $OZ tokens sold in Phase 4. The project is currently listed at a price of $0.005 and has been appealing to investors given the fact that it is estimated to grow to a price of $2.80. Backed by CertiK audits […] The post Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Triathon
GROW$0.0105+1.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01405-0.14%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1166-0.51%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/20 15:30
Partager
Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

For the first time, institutional and decentralized finance users can now swap between BlackRock’s tokenized U.S. Treasury fund, BUIDL, and Ethena’s USDtb stablecoin around the clock. The new capability, announced by Securitize on June 18, marks a step forward in…
U
U$0.0202-3.80%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08447-2.82%
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:48
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.6)

SOL on-chain market begins to recover
Solana
SOL$181.48+0.53%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1166-0.51%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002324+15.44%
Partager
PANews2025/03/06 10:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.6)

The Stablecoin War: USDC vs Decentralized Alternatives

PrismaX — active in the project with an eye on drops