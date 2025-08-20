Elon Musk Steps Back From Politics: Is the ‘America Party’ Over?

Par : Coincentral
2025/08/20 23:11
DAR Open Network
D$0.03308+1.03%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.787+0.89%
Vice
VICE$0.01195+1.01%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001091+4.10%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.0000638+0.47%

TLDR

  • Elon Musk has paused his plan to launch the America Party to focus on Tesla, SpaceX, and his other ventures.
  • Donald Trump criticized the America Party idea and called it ridiculous while warning that third parties never succeed.
  • Reports suggest Elon Musk wants to keep ties with Republicans and could support Vice President J.D. Vance in the future.
  • Musk already spent nearly three hundred million dollars supporting Trump and other Republicans during the 2024 election.
  • The America Party may return ahead of the 2026 midterm elections if political timing appears more favorable.

Elon Musk has paused his political experiment, the “America Party,” after months of high-profile announcements and early enthusiasm. Reports confirm that he is stepping back to focus on Tesla, SpaceX, and his other ventures. The move raises questions about whether the project is shelved permanently or will resurface later.

Elon Musk Faces Trump Backlash Over America Party

Elon Musk announced the America Party because he was frustrated with both Republicans and Democrats. He argued that they act as a “uniparty,” overspending while ignoring moderate voters. His announcement followed months of growing political commentary.

However, the project quickly met strong resistance from former President Donald Trump. Trump criticized Musk’s idea as “ridiculous” and declared third parties “never work” in America. He added Musk had gone “off the rails” recently.

Tensions between Elon Musk and Trump reportedly grew after disputes over the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.” The bill raised debt levels and reduced EV incentives, hurting Tesla’s priorities. This clash fueled Musk’s political stance.

Strategic Pause and Republican Ties

Elon Musk has not abandoned politics completely, but he is recalibrating his approach. Sources suggest he is careful to avoid burning bridges with Republicans, as maintaining ties remains important for his business and political ambitions.

Reports indicate Musk is particularly mindful of his relationship with Vice President J.D. Vance. Many conservatives view Vance as a future presidential contender, and observers say Musk could support him in 2028.

Furthermore, Elon Musk has already shown a willingness to spend heavily on campaigns. He reportedly contributed nearly $300 million to Trump and Republican allies during 2024, which highlights his influence in political financing.

Focus on Business and Future Possibilities

Elon Musk currently directs his attention to Tesla, SpaceX, and his expanding portfolio. Tesla is developing new AI chips, while SpaceX pursues ambitious Mars plans. Neuralink and xAI also advance new technologies.

Insiders confirm Musk sees business management as more predictable than politics. His companies face massive projects that require his full attention, resulting in a temporary delay in his political ambitions.

Nevertheless, allies insist the America Party remains “on ice” rather than dead. The idea could return ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Future Senate and House races may offer Musk the right opening.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk continues advocating for Bitcoin and digital innovation. Crypto markets reacted when reports surfaced about his political pause. Bitcoin fell below $114,000, marking a daily decline of about 3%.

The post Elon Musk Steps Back From Politics: Is the ‘America Party’ Over? appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001239+1.30%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.005178+3.87%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01389+1.23%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Partager
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

As crypto markets gear up for another explosive cycle, all eyes aren’t just on the return of meme coin giants like Shiba Inu (SHIB), they’re on the disruptive potential of DeFi newcomer Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance, a rapidly emerging $0.035 altcoin, is drawing attention for its innovative DeFi protocol and growing adoption, signaling potential […]
Threshold
T$0.01599+0.56%
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003568+0.67%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001239+1.30%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:00
Partager
Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russia remains China’s largest supplier of oil, but deliveries have gone down in 2025, amid global trade tensions and tariff threats from the United States. Recent reports have indicated the trend is turning this summer but it’s yet to offset the notable drop in volume and even steeper decline in value registered by official Chinese […]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12675-0.17%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:26
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential

Beijing presses solar firms to end price wars