Elon Musk Still Plans to Launch Pro-Bitcoin America Party

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 02:58
Elon Musk has strongly refuted reports claiming he is abandoning plans to launch his own political party. The tech billionaire entrepreneur responded to recent news that suggested he was stepping back from his idea to form a third-party movement.

According to Musk, there is no truth to the rumors, and he remains committed to his vision of creating the “America Party” focused on Bitcoin and economic reform.

Elon Musk Plans To Proceed With America Party Move

Elon Musk has quickly dismissed a recent Wall Street Journal report that he is ‘pumping the brakes on the move to launch a new party. In an X post, Musk stated that no one should ever consider anything WSJ says as true.

The report suggested that Musk was backing off the America Party in favor of supporting Vice President JD Vance, who is seen as a leading figure for the 2028 Republican ticket.

However, Musk indicated that he hasn’t made such a decision and that his position on creating a third-party movement remains intact. Meanwhile, sources close to Elon Musk also clarified that he had not made any final decisions about his political future.

While it is true that Musk had engaged with JD Vance in recent weeks, discussions about Vance running for president in 2028 were reportedly not around Musk’s potential support. Instead, Elon Musk has focused on his business ventures, like Tesla, which is booming with BTC profits, which led him to cancel a call with a group that specializes in third-party campaigns in late July.

Vision for the Pro-Bitcoin America Party

According to a CoinGape report, Elon Musk has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the two main political parties in the United States. In response to what he calls “waste and graft,” Elon Musk had proposed forming the America Party, which would center on reducing government spending and adopting Bitcoin as a financial standard.

He argued that the current political system no longer represents the needs of the people, and he sought to create a platform that would challenge the status quo.

Although the recent reports suggest that Musk has changed direction, his commitment to the idea of a Bitcoin-backed political platform remains intact. Musk proposes to use Bitcoin as a solution to what he sees as the shortcomings of fiat currencies, which has generated significant attention.

However, despite recent reports, Musk’s relationship with JD Vance has not caused a major shift in his political ambitions. Vance, the current Vice President, has expressed hope that Musk will rejoin the Republican fold, particularly in time for the 2026 midterms.

coingape

Coingape Staff

CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/elon-musk-slams-report-of-dropping-plans-to-launch-pro-bitcoin-america-party/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
