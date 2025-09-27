Elon Musk’s AI Shows 5 Best Strategies

Aster’s Season 2 airdrop is almost over, but there’s still time to boost your Rh points before the final snapshot. We turned to Grok — the AI system integrated into X and trained on live posts, on-chain data, and community discussions — to break down what actually works right now.

Based on our prompts, Grok identified the five most effective strategies for farming Aster Season 2. These reflect real tactics traders and airdrop hunters are using today, with mechanics verified against Aster’s official documentation wherever possible.

Note that this is not financial advice. Airdrop rules may change without notice, and besides, crypto trading always carries an inherent risk.

Aster Market context

Aster’s Season 2 airdrop doesn’t reward raw trading volume in isolation. The Rh system combines several factors, recalculated weekly, which means consistent participation usually outperforms last-minute bursts.

Here’s what actually drives points as of late September 2025:

Volume rules : taker fills earn 2× compared to maker orders.

: taker fills earn 2× compared to maker orders. Holding time : keeping positions open adds score, capped at 2× your weekly volume.

: keeping positions open adds score, capped at 2× your weekly volume. Native assets : using USDF or asBNB as margin boosts points, also capped at 2× weekly volume.

: using USDF or asBNB as margin boosts points, also capped at 2× weekly volume. Referrals : you receive 10% from Tier 1 invitees and 5% from Tier 2, but only on their base Rh.

: you receive 10% from Tier 1 invitees and 5% from Tier 2, but only on their base Rh. Team boost : multipliers scale with your team’s daily Rh, topping out at 1.5× in the current table.

: multipliers scale with your team’s daily Rh, topping out at 1.5× in the current table. Realized PnL: profits and even losses (fees excluded) contribute to your score.

Season 2 closes with a snapshot at 23:59 UTC on October 5, 2025, when 4% of the total ASTER supply will be distributed.

Building the Aster Airdrop Points Strategy

The best approach usually involves a structured routine and a clear risk plan:

Strategy 1: Delta-Neutral Hedging for Consistent Points

Best for: Users who want to earn points without price risk.

What is it: Delta-neutral hedging helps you generate volume and holding time while staying flat on market direction.

How to execute: Open a long position on Aster and a matching short on another CEX. Use taker orders on Aster to boost points. Hold both positions for 1–3 hours, then close both legs and repeat daily.

Why it works: You generate real volume and position time, both of which contribute to Rh.

Risks: Liquidation risk if you use high leverage, plus spread mismatches across platforms. Use low leverage and keep hedge legs on different venues to stay safe.

Also, note that the actual conversion rate of Rh points into airdrop rewards is not fixed yet.

So, farming may cost more in fees than it returns, depending on the final token distribution.

Strategy 2: High-Taker Trades With Short Holding Periods

Best for: Active users who want a taker-first plan.

What is it: This strategy maximizes Rh efficiency by leaning on high-frequency taker trades and tight holding windows.

How to execute: join a strong team and trade majors with deep books. Place 5–10 taker orders per session. Hold each clip long enough to capture time score if fees permit (about one hour per current guides). Track fees per $10k notional and use strict stops.

Why it works: taker orders count 2x versus maker.

Risks: fee burn and spike-led liquidation. Cut size if projected rewards fail to cover costs. Note that Aster has not disclosed a fixed points → token rate; final rewards depend on relative share.

Strategy 3: Team and Referral Boost

Best for: Users with a network or community following.

The team mechanism adds a second layer of points over your own activity. Combined with referrals, this can dramatically lift total Rh.

How to execute: Generate a referral code and invite real users who already trade. Join a visible team with existing volume. Set goals like one active invitee per day and weekly check-ins. Keep running your personal trades so you aren’t dependent on others.

Why it works: Referrals and team boosts are layered on top of your base score.

Risks: Fake invites, spam flags, or team inactivity. Keep logs and avoid self-referral patterns.

Strategy 4: Native-Asset Usage With Low Activity

Best for: Users with smaller stacks or lower risk tolerance.

Some prefer a lighter approach. Aster boosts Rh scores for those who use its native assets like USDF or asBNB.

How to execute: Hold USDF or asBNB and use them as margin for two small taker trades daily. Keep an eye on the UI for any extra boosts tied to holding balances. Reinvest rebates rather than adding fresh capital.

Why it works: Using Aster’s highlighted stables as collateral increases Rh points. Combined with taker trades, this raises efficiency even with modest activity.

Risks: Synthetic stable depeg risk and changes in boost logic. Aster reserves the right to adjust multipliers, so always confirm current terms in the UI before scaling.

Strategy 5: Quests and Spot Holding For Starters

Best for: New users or those with limited capital.

Even small actions can add to your Rh points, especially when linked to quests and holding balances.

How to execute: Buy a modest amount of ASTER, complete the in-app quests that appear daily or weekly, and place one small perp trade per day on deep pairs. Track your Rh score and scale up gradually if you see consistent progress.

Why it works: Quests and spot holdings give you baseline Rh, while daily trades keep your account active without heavy costs.

Risks: Quest availability and rewards change frequently, and holding scores are capped relative to weekly volume.

Illiquid pairs or wide spreads can eat into efficiency. Always confirm current quest terms in the app before planning your routine.

Risk Controls To Protect Your Capital

Points only matter if you stay in the game. Here are smart controls to follow: