Elon Musk’s lawyer part of $175 mln Dogecoin treasury – But it’s not helping DOGE

Dogecoin treasury is heating up as CleanCore made a $175 million move into DOGE. However, its stock has tanked 60%. Is this a bold pivot or a costly gamble?

No doubt about it, Dogecoin [DOGE], with a $32 billion market cap, still sits in the top 10 crypto assets and leads the memecoin pack, even amid a flood of copycats.

Its resilience has kept it relevant despite constant rivals. And now it looks like that resilience is finally paying off.

DOGE secured its first corporate Dogecoin treasury. CleanCore Solutions [NYSE: ZONE] announced a $175,000,420 private placement to fund the first official Dogecoin Treasury.

And yet, the market’s reaction remained bearish rather than euphoric.

First public company to establish a Dogecoin treasury

A treasury this big usually turns heads. For DOGE, it’s unprecedented.

For starters, CleanCore is rolling out the Dogecoin treasury in partnership with House of DOGE and the Dogecoin Foundation, bringing heavyweight backing.

Key players?

Elon Musk’s lawyer Alex Spiro as Chair, Timothy Stebbing from the Dogecoin Foundation on the board, and Marco Margiotta as CIO.

Plus, the $175 million funding came via a PIPE offering of pre-funded warrants backed by 80+ institutional investors, including Pantera, GSR, and FalconX.

And yet, the market stayed bearish.

On the NYSE, CleanCore Solutions [ZONE] pulled back over 60% after a 42% weekly surge to an all-time high of $7, which was its biggest weekly rally in nearly three months.

Why does it matter?

This retracement isn’t just a “dip.” In reality, it signals the market is sizing up the Dogecoin treasury hype versus risk.

As per AMBCrypto, it could be a key factor shaping DOGE’s long-term trajectory.

Memecoin volatility sparks market scrutiny

Yet again, DOGE’s speculative positioning has moved against it.

The sell-off after CleanCore Solutions’ move shows the market is still wary of DOGE’s memecoin volatility.

This skepticism also explains why regulators have yet to approve a DOGE ETF, deepening doubts about the Treasury bet.

But does this skepticism hold up? Looking at the charts, it’s been four years since DOGE tested $0.73, keeping $1 out of play.

Even on shorter timeframes, similar resistance and retrace patterns have emerged.

DOGE closed August up 1.89%, hinting at a consolidation phase.

Bullishly, a rebound could be brewing. However, since the mid-July $0.25 peak, it has been printing three lower highs, showing persistent resistance overhead.

Until it breaks above, the recovery setup isn’t confirmed.

In this scenario, CleanCore could scoop up 810 million DOGE. Still, with memecoin volatility in play, ZONE faces major downside risk, making its Dogecoin treasury a high-stakes bet that’s keeping the market cautious.