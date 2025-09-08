Elvis Costello Talks Bob Dylan And Performs Songs At N.Y.C. Film Screening

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 03:07
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.81--%
Chainbase
C$0.25694+9.38%
Threshold
T$0.0159+0.76%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0088+0.24%
BOB
BOB$0.000005347+1.30%

Elvis Costello (R) in conversation with Bob Dylan Center director Steven Jenkins at the Paris Theater in New York City, Sept. 6, 2025.

credit: David Chiu

Elvis Costello recently recalled his earliest experience with Bob Dylan’s music as a kid growing up in Britain in the 1960s.

“I didn’t have the pocket money at the age of 11 to be buying all those records,” he told a packed audience at New York City’s Paris Theater Saturday afternoon. “And when I checked the chart placings of those records [like “The Times They Are A-Changin’” and Like a Rolling Stone”]

, all of those records except “Maggie’s Farm” were Top 10 single hits for Bob Dylan. So we were hearing Bob Dylan not as an album artist, but as a singles artist on the Hit Parade alongside Freddie and the Dreamers and Tom Jones and, of cours,e the Beatles and the first records from Motown. And that is how I first heard him.”

Those are some of his Dylan memories that the acclaimed British singer-songweriter shared following a one-hour presentation at New York City’s Paris Theater of short films and videos from the Bob Dylan Archive, hosted by Steven Jenkins, the director of the Bob Dylan Center based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Among the footage featuring Dylan over the decades from that presentation was a snippet of Autopsy on Operation Abolition, a 1961 film, which marked his first foray into soundtrack work; a 1963 solo performance of “Ballad of Hollis Brown” on the TV show Folk Songs and More Folk Songs; a blistering take of “Maggie’s Farm” at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival with guitarist Mike Bloomfied; a duet with Joan Baez on “I Pity the Poor Immigrant” from the 1976 Hard Rain TV special; a rendition of “When the Night Comes Falling From the Sky” with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in the 1980s; and tributes to Johnny Cash and Tony Bennett with “Train of Love” and “Once Upon a Time,” respectively.

Costello has a connection with the Bob Dylan Center, having curated a jukebox playlist of Dylan songs and covers. He also participated in a recent all-star concert celebrating the 50th anniversary of the classic Blood on the Tracks album held in Tulsa.

“When I’ve been there,” he said of the center, “it is equally fascinating for somebody who believes they know the secret to this mysterious artist and have read every book and have pondered every lyric. And people that simply know, ‘Oh, he’s that guy that has the harmonica on …what is that contraption?’ They maybe don’t know very much more than his name. When you walk through, the story that is told is engaging of whatever level of curiosity you have, and it’s satisfying.”

Bob Dylan, Gramercy Park, 1963. Photograph by Ralph Baxter. From the ‘How Many Roads: Bob Dylan and his Changing Times, 1961–1964’ exhibit.

credit: Courtesy of American Song Archives

Costello also remembered the first time he met Dylan in person in 1978 backstage after a show at the Universal Amphitheater that Costello attended, occupying a seat originally reserved for Barbra Streisand, who was unable to attend.

“It was a wonderful show,” he said. “A man was lurking next to me, and he said, “When Mr Dylan sings “Blowin’ in the Wind,” that’s your signal.’ I said, ‘My signal for what?’ He said, ‘You come with me then.’ I said, ‘Where are we going?’ ‘Backstage.’ And that was how it turned out that I was greeted at the backstage entrance by Bob’s then-agent and manager on the road, Jerry Weintraub, and invited me into the green room.

“Sometime later, Bob walked in and looked me up and down, and he said, ‘Well, I heard a lot about you.’ And the words that came out of my mouth will haunt me forever—I think you can probably guess what I said: ’And I’ve heard a lot about you.’ I’ve got to say, I’m very relieved to see that he found that funny.”

In 2007, Costello toured with Dylan, a moment he described as incredible. “I had nothing else to do in many of these towns, most of which seemed to be called Bloomington. I would have nothing else to do with myself until it was time to get to the next town. So I saw his set nearly every night. And it was marvelous because you got to see the way he negotiated with his own history, with his own focus on particular lyrics over others.”

On one particular evening from that tour, the two performed together “Tears of Rage,” a song co-written by Dylan and the Band’s Richard Manuel, that Costello selected. “I started to sing the first line, and I could see he wasn’t going to sing. And so I just kept singing. We got to the chorus and we harmonized. I started the second verse and I could see that look in somebody’s eyes when they’re going to sing. And I’m there and he sings a line that’s not in the lyrics. Not only was it not in the lyrics as I knew them, it didn’t rhyme with my next one. I hit my guitar so hard, it made him laugh.”

“This was the glorious little behind the curtain perspective that I had…It was a liberating thing to sing because I’ve cherished this particular song since I first heard it. So to get to sing a song written by two people that I admire my so much, and most importantly, the man who put the meaning into that melody, was an incredible experience.”

After the talk, to the delight of the audience, Costello performed three Dylan songs alone on guitar: “Ring Them Bells,” “Tomorrow Is a Long Time” and “I Threw It All Away.”

Saturday’s screening at the Paris Theater from Saturday coincided with a traveling exhibit by the Bob Dylan Center that is currently at New York University’s Gallatin Galleries. Titled How Many Roads: Bob Dylan and his Changing Times, 1961–1964, the exhibit focuses on Dylan’s early years in his career when he first arrived in New York Greenwich Village and took the folk scen by storm. The exhibit features artifacts from the period, including show flyers; newspaper clippings; sheet music of songs such as “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “The Times They Are A-Changin’” published in Broadside magazine; and the cover art of a proposed live record, Bob Dylan in Concert, that was never released.

The exhibit runs through Oct. 15.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidchiu/2025/09/07/elvis-costello-talks-bob-dylan-and-performs-songs-at-nyc-film-screening/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’

Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’

The post Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pepe Coin (PEPE) has long been one of the most recognizable meme tokens in the space, but as September trading kicks off, cracks are showing in its foundation. After closing August in the red, Pepe Coin now sits around $0.0000096, caught in a descending channel and weighed down by bearish sentiment. Analysts tracking the charts point out that support at $0.0000086 is critical — if it breaks, a new all-time low could be on the cards. Meanwhile, global crypto media and trading communities are buzzing about a different name: Layer Brett, the Ethereum Layer 2 scalability solution and meme token hybrid rapidly approaching a $3 million presale milestone, with tokens still priced at just $0.0055. With staking rewards currently sitting at an eye-watering 900% APY, ultra-low gas fees, and viral momentum across social channels, Layer Brett is being framed as “The New Pepe” — but with a stronger foundation and far greater upside. Pepe coin (PEPE) struggles in September Technical indicators for Pepe Coin remain stacked against the bulls. The MACD has crossed into bearish territory, while the Awesome Oscillator signals sustained weakness. Key resistance levels loom at $0.000011 and $0.000013, but with overall market confidence dwindling, it’s difficult to see a path higher without a major sentiment shift. This is the double-edged sword of older meme plays: they can pump on hype, but once the euphoria fades, it’s hard to sustain growth without genuine innovation. On forums like Reddit and Biz, many traders are already admitting that Pepe Coin feels “tapped out,” with any upside capped by profit-taking. Why Layer Brett (LBRETT) is gaining “New Pepe” status Unlike Pepe Coin, Layer Brett isn’t relying solely on nostalgia or community memes. It has been purpose-built on Ethereum’s Layer 2 rails, meaning it can scale efficiently, cut gas fees down to…
Threshold
T$0.01591+0.82%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.04+2.48%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01259+1.04%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 03:08
Partager
Trump: If peace is not achieved in the future, other targets will be targeted

Trump: If peace is not achieved in the future, other targets will be targeted

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi, Trump said that Iran will either have peace or tragedy. Many goals have not yet been achieved, and tonight's strikes are
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.484+1.45%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0899-5.76%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13747+0.87%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 11:03
Partager
On-Chain Data Reveals Critical Support Levels For Bitcoin Price — Details

On-Chain Data Reveals Critical Support Levels For Bitcoin Price — Details

The Bitcoin price has managed to stay above $110,000 over the weekend, and on-chain data shows that the premier cryptocurrency sits above three crucial support levels. Here are the critical levels to watch out for over the next few weeks. Where Are The Next Support Levels For BTC? On Saturday, September 6, prominent crypto analyst Ali Martinez took to the social media platform X to offer on-chain insights into the current layout of the Bitcoin price. This price evaluation, which revolves around the BTC UTXO Realized Price Distribution (URPD) metric, shows the next support levels for Bitcoin. Related Reading: Bitcoin Treasury Purchases Down Amid Record Holdings – What Does This Mean? The capacity for a price level to act as an on-chain support or resistance zone usually depends on the number of investors who have their cost basis at the given level. An investor’s cost basis refers to the actual price at which they purchased a cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, in this case). The relevant indicator here—UTXO Realized Price Distribution—tracks the amount of a particular cryptocurrency that was acquired at a specific price level. Typically, price levels below the current spot value with substantial buying activity are often considered as major support zones. Meanwhile, levels above the current price with significant investor cost bases usually act as major resistance areas. As shown in the chart above, $108,250, $104,250, and $97,050 are the next crucial support levels for the Bitcoin price. Data from Glassnode shows that nearly 432,000 coins were bought in the $108,250 zone, while roughly 401,000 coins were purchased around the $104,250 region. Meanwhile, 404,000 BTC were acquired around the $97,054 area. The rationale behind this is that investors with a cost basis around these price levels are likely to double down on their positions and purchase more coins. This increased buying activity will, hence, provide a cushion for the Bitcoin price to stay afloat and potentially bounce back. It’s worth mentioning that the next major resistance level for the Bitcoin price based on the URPD metric is around $116,963. Several investors (550,000 coins) around this level are likely to close their positions when the price returns to its cost basis, thereby putting downward pressure on the BTC price. Bitcoin Price At A Glance As of this writing, the price of BTC stands at around $110,628, reflecting no significant movement in the past 24 hours. According to data from CoinGecko, the premier cryptocurrency is up by more than 1% in the past seven days. Related Reading: Strategy Expands Bitcoin Treasury: $450 Million Purchase Sends Total Holdings To New Highs Featured image from iStock, chart from TradingView
Bitcoin
BTC$111,209.39+0.93%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10105+1.71%
SphereX
HERE$0.00022+0.45%
Partager
NewsBTC2025/09/08 03:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’

Trump: If peace is not achieved in the future, other targets will be targeted

On-Chain Data Reveals Critical Support Levels For Bitcoin Price — Details

A fake email pretending to be from Rep. Moolenaar was sent to U.S. agencies during key China trade talks

Despite All-Time High ETH Prices, Network Revenue Drops 44% in August