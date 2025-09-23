Embark On a Global World Travel Adventure

Landlord is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new season “World Travel,” kicking off on September 26, 2025 and running until October 2, 2025. This marks one of the most innovative and ambitious seasons since Landlord’s debut, where players will compete across virtual international cities — investing, managing, and strategizing in a cross-border on-chain economic adventure.

The highlight of this season is the new globalized map. Unlike previous single-scenario setups, world Travel will feature multiple international world maps, including Singapore, Dubai, Turkey, and New York. Each world has its own unique economic dynamics and competitive landscape. As more players invest and acquire land, each world’s regional popularity score will rise. Top-ranking cities will unlock additional grand prizes for their participants, pushing players to carefully weigh their strategies — should they support their favorite world, or target the one with the highest potential returns?

This season also introduces more variability and direct competition between players. New event-driven mechanics and card-based items allow players to hedge risks or seize opportunities, making every move more intense and strategic. Each match becomes a mix of unpredictability, tension, and excitement.

Meanwhile, alliance gameplay is under development, designed to expand cooperative opportunities. Players will be able to form real estate alliances and jointly develop regions. Once an alliance’s total assets reach a certain scale, the community can vote to unlock mega construction projects such as shopping malls or CBDs. Unlike traditional plots, these mega projects will be co-managed by alliance members, with rewards distributed proportionally based on contributions. This adds richer layers of collaboration and competition to the game economy.

From an economic design perspective, Landlord continues to prioritize sustainability. Landholders continuously generate LT tokens, which can be reinvested to upgrade plots for higher returns. Upgraded plots also yield greater profits when acquired by others, creating a self-reinforcing cycle of production → consumption → appreciation → re-production. Thanks to the seasonal reset model, the economy remains balanced and avoids the infamous “death spiral” seen in many GameFi projects.

The seasonal reward pool remains highly attractive. Top-ranking players based on seasonal points will earn limited-edition NFTs, which not only serve as collectibles but also grant automatic whitelist access and governance token airdrops in the following season. Key landholders will also automatically qualify for whitelist purchases next season. Rewards include land NFTs, functional NFTs, and USDT incentives, ensuring that both top competitors and casual participants have chances to benefit.

Since its launch, Landlord has already attracted over 2.2 million unique wallet addresses, with more than 100,000 daily on-chain transactions and a community spanning 20+ countries. The new season will not only build on this strong foundation but also bring in fresh excitement and new players through its globalized travel theme, further cementing Landlord’s leadership in the fully on-chain gaming space.

Whether you’re a newcomer or a long-time Landlord player, this season promises a truly unique experience. From global world competitions to alliance cooperation and unpredictable property events, every decision you make could change the course of the season.

Landlord’s “World Travel” season launches September 26 – October 2, 2025.

Join now and embark on this journey that blends the virtual and the real — build your wealth, and create your digital legacy!

