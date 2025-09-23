The post Embark On a Global World Travel Adventure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Landlord is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new season “World Travel,” kicking off on September 26, 2025 and running until October 2, 2025. This marks one of the most innovative and ambitious seasons since Landlord’s debut, where players will compete across virtual international cities — investing, managing, and strategizing in a cross-border on-chain economic adventure. The highlight of this season is the new globalized map. Unlike previous single-scenario setups, world Travel will feature multiple international world maps, including Singapore, Dubai, Turkey, and New York. Each world has its own unique economic dynamics and competitive landscape. As more players invest and acquire land, each world’s regional popularity score will rise. Top-ranking cities will unlock additional grand prizes for their participants, pushing players to carefully weigh their strategies — should they support their favorite world, or target the one with the highest potential returns? This season also introduces more variability and direct competition between players. New event-driven mechanics and card-based items allow players to hedge risks or seize opportunities, making every move more intense and strategic. Each match becomes a mix of unpredictability, tension, and excitement. Meanwhile, alliance gameplay is under development, designed to expand cooperative opportunities. Players will be able to form real estate alliances and jointly develop regions. Once an alliance’s total assets reach a certain scale, the community can vote to unlock mega construction projects such as shopping malls or CBDs. Unlike traditional plots, these mega projects will be co-managed by alliance members, with rewards distributed proportionally based on contributions. This adds richer layers of collaboration and competition to the game economy. From an economic design perspective, Landlord continues to prioritize sustainability. Landholders continuously generate LT tokens, which can be reinvested to upgrade plots for higher returns. Upgraded plots also yield greater profits when acquired by others,… The post Embark On a Global World Travel Adventure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Landlord is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new season “World Travel,” kicking off on September 26, 2025 and running until October 2, 2025. This marks one of the most innovative and ambitious seasons since Landlord’s debut, where players will compete across virtual international cities — investing, managing, and strategizing in a cross-border on-chain economic adventure. The highlight of this season is the new globalized map. Unlike previous single-scenario setups, world Travel will feature multiple international world maps, including Singapore, Dubai, Turkey, and New York. Each world has its own unique economic dynamics and competitive landscape. As more players invest and acquire land, each world’s regional popularity score will rise. Top-ranking cities will unlock additional grand prizes for their participants, pushing players to carefully weigh their strategies — should they support their favorite world, or target the one with the highest potential returns? This season also introduces more variability and direct competition between players. New event-driven mechanics and card-based items allow players to hedge risks or seize opportunities, making every move more intense and strategic. Each match becomes a mix of unpredictability, tension, and excitement. Meanwhile, alliance gameplay is under development, designed to expand cooperative opportunities. Players will be able to form real estate alliances and jointly develop regions. Once an alliance’s total assets reach a certain scale, the community can vote to unlock mega construction projects such as shopping malls or CBDs. Unlike traditional plots, these mega projects will be co-managed by alliance members, with rewards distributed proportionally based on contributions. This adds richer layers of collaboration and competition to the game economy. From an economic design perspective, Landlord continues to prioritize sustainability. Landholders continuously generate LT tokens, which can be reinvested to upgrade plots for higher returns. Upgraded plots also yield greater profits when acquired by others,…

Embark On a Global World Travel Adventure

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 20:35
RealLink
REAL$0.06043+0.28%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011521+1.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08563-1.98%
SQUID MEME
GAME$31.8709+4.91%
Movement
MOVE$0.1164-1.10%

Landlord is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new season “World Travel,” kicking off on September 26, 2025 and running until October 2, 2025. This marks one of the most innovative and ambitious seasons since Landlord’s debut, where players will compete across virtual international cities — investing, managing, and strategizing in a cross-border on-chain economic adventure.

The highlight of this season is the new globalized map. Unlike previous single-scenario setups, world Travel will feature multiple international world maps, including Singapore, Dubai, Turkey, and New York. Each world has its own unique economic dynamics and competitive landscape. As more players invest and acquire land, each world’s regional popularity score will rise. Top-ranking cities will unlock additional grand prizes for their participants, pushing players to carefully weigh their strategies — should they support their favorite world, or target the one with the highest potential returns?

This season also introduces more variability and direct competition between players. New event-driven mechanics and card-based items allow players to hedge risks or seize opportunities, making every move more intense and strategic. Each match becomes a mix of unpredictability, tension, and excitement.

Meanwhile, alliance gameplay is under development, designed to expand cooperative opportunities. Players will be able to form real estate alliances and jointly develop regions. Once an alliance’s total assets reach a certain scale, the community can vote to unlock mega construction projects such as shopping malls or CBDs. Unlike traditional plots, these mega projects will be co-managed by alliance members, with rewards distributed proportionally based on contributions. This adds richer layers of collaboration and competition to the game economy.

From an economic design perspective, Landlord continues to prioritize sustainability. Landholders continuously generate LT tokens, which can be reinvested to upgrade plots for higher returns. Upgraded plots also yield greater profits when acquired by others, creating a self-reinforcing cycle of production → consumption → appreciation → re-production. Thanks to the seasonal reset model, the economy remains balanced and avoids the infamous “death spiral” seen in many GameFi projects.

The seasonal reward pool remains highly attractive. Top-ranking players based on seasonal points will earn limited-edition NFTs, which not only serve as collectibles but also grant automatic whitelist access and governance token airdrops in the following season. Key landholders will also automatically qualify for whitelist purchases next season. Rewards include land NFTs, functional NFTs, and USDT incentives, ensuring that both top competitors and casual participants have chances to benefit.

Since its launch, Landlord has already attracted over 2.2 million unique wallet addresses, with more than 100,000 daily on-chain transactions and a community spanning 20+ countries. The new season will not only build on this strong foundation but also bring in fresh excitement and new players through its globalized travel theme, further cementing Landlord’s leadership in the fully on-chain gaming space.

Whether you’re a newcomer or a long-time Landlord player, this season promises a truly unique experience. From global world competitions to alliance cooperation and unpredictable property events, every decision you make could change the course of the season.

Landlord’s “World Travel” season launches September 26 – October 2, 2025.
 Join now and embark on this journey that blends the virtual and the real — build your wealth, and create your digital legacy!

Website |  X/Twitter

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/landlord-new-season-embark-on-a-global-world-travel-adventure/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Onchain Lens , the Royal Government of Bhutan has transferred 343.1 bitcoins (approximately US$ 40.18 million) to a new wallet and is expected to deposit the funds into a centralized exchange ( CEX ) as in the past.
1
1$0.01566+109.91%
MAY
MAY$0.04012-1.73%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02369--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 17:22
Partager
Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

The post Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov unveiled a proposal on the Curve DAO governance forum that would give the decentralized exchange’s token holders a more direct way to earn income. The protocol, called Yield Basis, aims to distribute sustainable returns to CRV holders who stake tokens to participate in governance votes, receiving veCRV tokens in exchange. The plan moves beyond the occasional airdrops that have defined the platform’s token economy to date. Under the proposal, $60 million of Curve’s crvUSD stablecoin will be minted before Yield Basis starts up. Funds from selling the tokens will support three bitcoin-focused pools; WBTC, cbBTC and tBTC, each capped at $10 million. Yield Basis will return between 35% and 65% of its value to veCRV holders, while reserving 25% of Yield Basis tokens for the Curve ecosystem. Voting on the proposal runs from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24. The protocol is designed to attract institutional and professional traders by offering transparent, sustainable bitcoin yields while avoiding the impermanent loss issues common in automated market makers. Diagram showing how compounding leverage can remove risk of impermanent loss (CRV) Impermanent loss occurs when the value of assets locked in a liquidity pool changes compared with holding the assets directly, leaving liquidity providers with fewer gains (or greater losses) once they withdraw. The new protocol comes against a backdrop of financial turbulence for Egorov himself. The Curve founder has suffered several high-profile liquidations in 2024 tied to leveraged CRV purchases. In June, more than $140 million worth of CRV positions were liquidated after Egorov borrowed heavily against the token to support its price. That episode left Curve with $10 million in bad debt. Most recently, in December, Egorov was liquidated for 918,830 CRV (about $882,000) after the token dropped 12% in a single day. He later said on…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08561-2.00%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0011927+12.31%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01219+0.32%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:00
Partager
Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

The post Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways A Bitcoin-themed tram is running in Milan, Italy, promoting the upcoming Lugano Plan B Forum. The tram features notable Bitcoin branding as it traverses the city, serving as a public promotion of cryptocurrency adoption. A Bitcoin-themed tram has been revealed by Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino as operating in Milan, Italy, promoting the upcoming Lugano Plan B Forum and highlighting the region’s growing embrace of digital assets. The tram features Bitcoin branding and imagery as it travels through the Italian city. Milan has increasingly become a showcase for blockchain-related events and promotions, reflecting Italy’s growing interest in digital assets. Major Italian cities have hosted conferences and industry gatherings that highlight the country’s ambition to play a role in Europe’s digital asset ecosystem. Local adoption of crypto payments has been steadily increasing, supported by Italy’s fintech and innovation agenda. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-themed-tram-lugano-switzerland/
B
B$0.35446-16.44%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9614-0.02%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03848-5.08%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 20:07
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

Ripple Advances Stablecoins and RWAs as XRPL Reaches $1B Milestone

The Cloud Mining Revolution of 2025: Earn Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and More Cryptocurrencies at Zero Cost