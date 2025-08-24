Emerging markets are poised to outperform developed economies

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/08/24 23:30
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.687-1.87%
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
Spell Token
SPELL$0.000543+7.33%

Fund managers say developing-nation assets are poised to outpace those in richer markets in the coming months, ending a spell when both moved together after US President Donald Trump began his tariff drive in April.

They base that call on the prospect of easier Federal Reserve policy, investors rotating away from US holdings, stricter budgeting across many emerging economies, and milder inflation that supports growth without overheating prices.

Fidelity International, T. Rowe Price and Ninety One Plc point to these forces as reasons for stronger relative gains in developing markets. They argue that softer inflation, alongside tighter fiscal management, leaves room for interest-rate cuts and bank lending that can spur activity.

Analysts see bigger upside in EM stocks

Forecasts back the view. Analysts project the MSCI Emerging Markets Index to climb about 15% over the next year, versus roughly 10% for the developed-market benchmark.

As per Bloomberg, flows are lining up with that narrative too, as equity money is moving into EM faster than into developed peers, judging by some of the world’s largest exchange-traded funds.

“EM equities are likely to outperform as they enjoy the tailwinds of easing local monetary policy across most markets, boosting domestic lending and consumption but also a weaker dollar,” said George Efstathopoulos, a fund manager at Fidelity in Singapore. “It’s also important to remember that the Fed as the most significant central bank will most likely be resuming easing in coming quarters.”

Activity since Trump’s “Liberation Day” on April 2 shows the shift.

Around $5.8 billion has gone into the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, the biggest EM tracker, equal to about 5.8% of its assets. The Vanguard FTSE Developed Market ETF drew $5.6 billion over the same period, which is roughly 3.3% of that fund’s holdings.

Rate cut bets strengthen after Fed remarks

A fresh signal from the Fed added momentum on Friday. Chair Jerome Powell indicated the central bank is likely on a path to cut rates in September. After his Jackson Hole remarks covered by Cryptopolitan, traders increased wagers on an easing move at the Sept. 16–17 meeting.

Since April 2, both the MSCI Emerging Markets Index and its developed-market counterpart have advanced about 14%, helped by hopes that Trump’s tariff threats were largely bargaining chips.

Bond markets showed a similar pattern. A Bloomberg index of EM debt returned 4%, while a comparable developed-market gauge gained 3%.

Another advantage for EM assets is policy discipline, said Archie Hart, who oversees emerging-market equities at Ninety One in London.

“If we look at policymakers in emerging markets, they’re conservative, they’re disciplined by the market, they’re pragmatic, so we don’t see these huge unsustainable fiscal deficits that you see in developed markets,” he said.

Valuations also tilt toward the developing world, according to T. Rowe Price. “We have an overweight stance on emerging-market equities in our multi-asset portfolios” as valuations remain more reasonable than those in developed markets, coupled with higher earnings growth prospects, said Thomas Poullaouec, a portfolio manager in Singapore.

Currency markets offer select opportunities

Currencies play a role as well. Poullaouec still sees room in select developing-nation FX, while cautioning on positioning risks.

“Much of the upside in EM currencies has already been priced in, particularly given the crowded US dollar short positioning,” he said. “That said, we maintain positive exposure to Latin American currencies, particularly the Brazilian real, supported by elevated carry and improving fiscal sentiment.”

Local-currency debt is part of the upbeat case. Inflation surprises have cooled sharply in emerging economies.

The Citi Inflation Surprise Index for EM has averaged minus 19 this year, down from peaks above 40 in 2022. A similar gauge for the Group-of-10 economies was minus 12 in July. Negative readings mean inflation came in below forecasts.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure

Gamblers are still mindlessly following various junk projects on Pump.Fun, while smart money is making 5 to 10 times the profit through new projects on Virtuals.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009464+0.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1013+1.88%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002986-5.50%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 21:00
Partager
Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Volatility Too Much? Investors Shift to Layer Brett’s Presale Citing Massive Staking Rewards

Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Volatility Too Much? Investors Shift to Layer Brett’s Presale Citing Massive Staking Rewards

The post Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Volatility Too Much? Investors Shift to Layer Brett’s Presale Citing Massive Staking Rewards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Volatility is the heartbeat of crypto, one minute you’re riding a moonshot, the next you’re staring at a chart that looks like a cliff dive. Dogecoin and Pepe Coin holders know this story all too well. What started as internet jokes turned into billion-dollar tokens, but their rollercoaster price swings have left investors queasy. Now, instead of bracing for the next unpredictable meme coin dip, many traders are eyeing something fresher: Layer Brett. With a low-cost presale and nearly 3000% staking rewards on the table, here we will see why Layer Brett has traders buzzing, and why some are already calling it the ‘fresh Shiba Inu of 2025 Dogecoin’s price rollercoaster ride Dogecoin has always been the unpredictable star of meme coins. Back in 2021, it shot up by millions of percent, fueled by viral memes, Elon Musk’s late-night tweets, and Reddit’s collective hype. Early investors saw life-changing returns, while the phrase “to the moon” felt less like a joke and more like reality. But with those breathtaking gains came equally brutal crashes, making DOGE a thrill ride only the boldest could stomach. Fast-forward to now, and the chaos hasn’t stopped. Over the past week, DOGE has been trapped in a narrow triangle pattern between $0.218 and $0.233, a textbook setup that could spark a 40% breakout, or just as easily collapse in the opposite direction. Even the short-term action keeps traders guessing: DOGE jumped 11% in a single day, only to tumble 6% shortly after. For traders, it’s still the same story, exhilarating, risky, and impossible to ignore. Pepe’s bumpy meme coin ride Pepe Coin (PEPE) has become the latest meme favorite to face a test of nerves. Over the past week, the frog-inspired token has dipped more than 10%, slipping into a critical support zone around $0.00001060. For…
Threshold
T$0.01669-1.41%
holoride
RIDE$0.001204+0.08%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.01609+0.98%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 00:04
Partager
Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

This article analyzes the performance of Telegram bots, AI agent bots, and CEX/DEX trading bots to help traders choose the best automated trading tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1294-3.07%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00275-8.33%
Partager
PANews2025/05/03 14:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure

Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Volatility Too Much? Investors Shift to Layer Brett’s Presale Citing Massive Staking Rewards

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Tom Lee Buys $45M In Ethereum As Bitmine Expands Treasury To $7B ETH

DWF Labs transferred $45 million USDT to ASI Alliance 9 hours ago