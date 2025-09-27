As the global adoption of stablecoins and cryptocurrencies accelerates, especially in emerging markets, concerns are rising over potential threats to financial stability and monetary sovereignty. A new report highlights that increasing use of these digital assets could undermine traditional central banking systems, increase systemic risks, and challenge regulatory frameworks. Widespread stablecoin use may weaken central [...]As the global adoption of stablecoins and cryptocurrencies accelerates, especially in emerging markets, concerns are rising over potential threats to financial stability and monetary sovereignty. A new report highlights that increasing use of these digital assets could undermine traditional central banking systems, increase systemic risks, and challenge regulatory frameworks. Widespread stablecoin use may weaken central [...]

Emerging Markets Face Risks as Stablecoin Boom Sparks Cryptoization

2025/09/27
As the global adoption of stablecoins and cryptocurrencies accelerates, especially in emerging markets, concerns are rising over potential threats to financial stability and monetary sovereignty. A new report highlights that increasing use of these digital assets could undermine traditional central banking systems, increase systemic risks, and challenge regulatory frameworks.

  • Widespread stablecoin use may weaken central banks’ control over monetary policy and exchange rates.
  • Emerging markets are experiencing rapid growth in crypto adoption, driven by remittances and inflation hedging.
  • Global digital asset ownership rose by 33% in 2024, reaching an estimated 562 million people.
  • Regulatory clarity varies worldwide, with notable progress in Europe, the U.S., and China.
  • Fragmented regulations could expose economies to increased volatility and systemic shocks.

As stablecoins and cryptocurrencies continue their global expansion, emerging markets are facing mounting risks to their financial systems, according to a new alert from Moody’s Ratings. The credit agency warns that the rise of stablecoins—tokens pegged 1:1 to assets like the US dollar—poses a threat to traditional monetary sovereignty. This phenomenon, often termed ‘cryptoization,’ could diminish central banks’ influence over interest rates and currency stability, raising concerns over potential destabilization of local economies.

Furthermore, banks in these regions might encounter deposit erosion as individuals shift savings into stablecoins or crypto wallets, further challenging the traditional banking model. Moody’s emphasizes that the regulatory landscape remains fragmented, with less than a third of countries implementing comprehensive rules, which leaves many markets vulnerable to volatility and systemic risks.

While advanced economies tend to lead in crypto regulation and institutional adoption, the fastest growth occurs in Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Africa—regions where crypto usage is driven by remittances, mobile payment platforms, and inflation hedge strategies. Moody’s warns that despite their perceived safety, stablecoins can trigger systemic vulnerabilities such as reserve runs or costly government bailouts if their pegs fail.

In 2024, global digital asset ownership expanded by 33%, totaling approximately 562 million users worldwide, indicating widespread engagement in the crypto markets. The report highlights a clear divergence in regulatory progress—Europe and the U.S. have implemented new laws like the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation and the U.S. GENIUS Act, establishing frameworks for stablecoin issuance and oversight.

Meanwhile, China appears to be shifting its stance. After banning crypto trading and mining in 2021, Beijing has ramped up its digital yuan pilots and is exploring yuan-backed stablecoins, expanding its control over digital currency developments. Recently, the People’s Bank of China opened a new operations hub in Shanghai dedicated to the digital yuan, emphasizing cross-border payments and blockchain services as stablecoin innovation continues to evolve.

As the global landscape shifts, the challenge remains: balancing innovation and financial inclusion with adequate regulation to prevent instability in the fast-growing crypto markets.

