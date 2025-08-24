Eminem Music Documentary ‘Stans’ New On Streaming This Week

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JUNE 06: Eminem performs onstage at Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central” at Michigan Central Station on June 06, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Stans — a music documentary about iconic rapper Eminem and how his songs have resonated with his enormous fan base — is coming to streaming this week.

Stans opened in theaters in limited release on Aug. 7. The title of the feature-length documentary was inspired by the name of Eminem’s legendary song released 25 years ago.

'Peacemaker' Season 2: Why Does ARGUS Agent Bordeaux Look So Familiar?

“Released in 2000, Eminem’s song ‘Stan,’ about an obsessive, unstable fan, remains iconic — so iconic that the term stan was officially added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2017,” reads the official summary of Stans from Paramount+. “The song and its storyline serve as a guiding light for this unconventional and fully authorized feature, which follows a cast of real-life stans whose deep personal connections to Eminem mirror some of the many themes found throughout his lyrics.

“More than just an exploration of fandom, Stans examines the complicated relationship between one of the world’s most private artists and his massive public persona. Through stylized recreations, rare archival footage and intimate original interviews, it offers a raw, loud and revealing journey across Eminem’s career and the passionate audience that has grown with him.”

'Peacemaker' Season 2: James Gunn On That Wild Orgy Scene In Episode 1

Stans will make its streaming premiere on Tuesday, Aug. 27, on Paramount+.

The streaming platform has two tiers. Paramount+ Essential is an ad-based tier that costs $7.99 per month, while Paramount+ Premium is an ad-free tier and costs $12.99 per month. Both tiers offer a free seven-day trial.

Director Says One Line In ‘Stan’ Song Echoes Through ‘Stans’ Movie

In addition to being featured in Stans, Eminem — whose real name is Marshall Mathers III — produces the documentary. Stans is directed by Emmy Award-winning writer, director and investigative journalist Steven Leckart.

“’Stan’ is one of the most unconventional songs ever written, where the story is mostly told from a fan’s perspective, so this film was an incredible opportunity to find a unique approach,” Leckart said in the Paramount+ press release announcing the streaming date of Stans.

Ron Howard Talks Challenge Of Finding Distribution For New Film 'Eden'

“We kept coming back to one lyric from the song: ‘I’m just like you.’ Fans who echo that same sentiment carry much of the film,” Leckhart added. “But like the song, Marshall’s perspective was also essential to the movie. I’m grateful for just how candid, sincere and frequently hilarious he was.”

Stans was a huge hit with Rotten Tomatoes critics, who gave the film a 93% “fresh” review based on 14 reviews. Stans also received a 94% “fresh” score on RT’s Popcornmeter based on 100-plus verified user ratings.

Stans debuts on streaming on Paramount+ on Tuesday.

'Peacemaker' Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/08/23/eminem-music-documentary-stans-new-on-streaming-this-week/

