Eminem’s Blockbuster Albums Return Together As His Latest Releases Fall

Eminem's The Eminem Show and Curtain Call 2 reenter the U.K. charts as Stans and new single "Everybody's Looking at Me" slip slightly in their second week.

Last week, Eminem charted a new hit song and a new album in the United Kingdom, both of which are attached to his documentary Stans. The full-length that accompanies the feature and a never-before-heard tune included on its tracklist are beginning to fall across the Atlantic, but multiple Eminem projects have returned and become bestsellers again.

The Eminem Show Returns

The Eminem Show returns to the Official Hip Hop & R&B Albums chart, reappearing at No. 26. The project has now spent 672 frames on the genre-specific list, where it once climbed all the way to No. 1.

Curtain Call 2 Reenters the Charts

Curtain Call 2 is back on the Official Albums chart, the U.K.’s ranking of the most-consumed albums, EPs, and compilations, which is compiled using a mixture of sales and streams. It reappears at No. 62 while also improving from No. 96 to No. 49 on the Official Album Streaming tally.

Four Eminem Titles Chart Together

The Eminem Show joins three other Eminem titles on the Official Hip Hop & R&B Albums chart. The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) rises from No. 10 to No. 8, scoring another frame inside the top 10. The Slim Shady LP lifts seven spaces to No. 30, and it celebrates its four-hundredth week on the ranking. Curtain Call dips slightly, slipping from No. 21 to No. 24.

Curtain Call is Still a Hit

Of that trio, only Curtain Call appears on other charts in the U.K. at the moment. The compilation rises slightly on both the Official Albums Streaming and Official Albums tallies, where it continues to live inside the top 40.

Stans Slips in Its Second Week

After debuting last week, Stans falls on both the Official Soundtrack Albums and Official Album Downloads charts, though it remains inside the top 40 on both of them. On the soundtrack list, the set – largely made up of Eminem’s hits – tumbles from No. 19 to No. 38, while on the downloads ranking, the project plunges from No. 52 to No. 74, just two frames into its run.

“Everybody’s Looking at Me” Still Selling

The Stans soundtrack only included one brand new cut, “Everybody’s Looking at Me.” Eminem fans made it a quick bestseller, and this frame it only slips a handful of spaces on both the Official Singles Sales and Official Singles Downloads tallies. The track debuted with only a partial week of activity, as it arrived midweek. Now, with a full seven-day tracking frame behind it, it manages to hold on.