Eminem’s Newest Album Becomes His Latest To Make It To A Notable Landmark

Eminem's The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) celebrates one year on the U.K.'s Official Hip Hop and R&B Albums chart, climbing to No. 7 in its fifty-second week.

In the United Kingdom, Eminem is a fixture on the Official Hip Hop and R&B Albums chart. That tally ranks the bestselling full-lengths and EPs that can be classified by the Official Charts Company as hip-hop, rap, R&B or some other subgenre connected to those styles.

The American superstar almost always claims multiple positions on the 40-spot roster, as he remains one of hip-hop’s most commercially successful artists, even decades after his debut. Eminem’s latest album turns one on the genre-specific tally, becoming his latest win to celebrate such a birthday.

Eminem’s Album Reaches Its First Year

Eminem’s The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) reaches 52 weeks on the Official Hip Hop and R&B Albums chart. As it makes it to its first year on the tally, the set rises from No. 8 to No. 7.

Eminem’s History with The Death of Slim Shady

The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) debuted at No. 1 on the Official Hip Hop and R&B Albums chart in July 2024. So far, in the 52 weeks it has spent somewhere on the tally, the set has racked up six stays at No. 1 and 29 inside the top 10, including the most recent three periods.

Eminem’s Years-Long-Charters

13 of the 20 projects Eminem has sent to the Official Hip Hop and R&B Albums chart have lived on the list for at least a year. The longest-running of the bunch is Curtain Call: The Hits, his hugely successful compilation. That set is now up to 924 stays on the ranking. Several other projects, like The Marshall Mathers LP and The Eminem Show, have managed more than a decade on the list, with 839 and 673 stays, respectively.

Eminem Dominates the Hip Hop and R&B Albums Chart

Coincidentally, 13 of Eminem’s titles that have landed on the Official Hip Hop and R&B Albums chart have conquered the ranking. Almost all of his traditional full-lengths have led the charge, and both editions of Curtain Call have managed to do the same.

Eminem Owns Multiple Spots This Week

Eminem fills four spaces on the Official Hip Hop and R&B Albums chart this week. The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) is his highest-rising win, and his only top 10. That set is followed by Curtain Call at No. 18, The Slim Shady LP, which climbs from No. 30 to No. 21, and The Eminem Show, which falls several spots to No. 33.

Curtain Call 2 on the Charts

Curtain Call 2 also lives on multiple rankings across the Atlantic, but not the Official Hip Hop and R&B Albums chart. That compilation declines slightly on both the Official Albums Streaming and Official Albums lists, falling to Nos. 52 and 64, respectively. The original Curtain Call can also be found on those rankings, and in loftier positions than its successor.