Eminem’s Two-Decade-Old Song Reaches The Top 10 On Several Billboard Charts

Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” returns to No. 4 on Billboard’s Rap Digital Song Sales chart and No. 6 on R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales list. LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 12: Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV) 2017 Getty Images

When Eminem is not actively promoting a new album or single, he usually still manages to appear on the Billboard charts in America with Curtain Call: The Hits. His singles project, which includes most of his early-career smashes, is a regular across a number of rankings, and it is one of the most successful compilations ever released.

From time to time, one or two tunes by the rapper can also make a home on various rankings, with their success depending on what else is happening in the music world. This week, Eminem scores a pair of top 10 hits in the United States with a decades-old smash — one that changed the trajectory of his career forever.

“Lose Yourself” Hits the Top 10 on Several Charts

“Lose Yourself” is one of a select few Eminem tunes that can often find space on at least one list in America, and this frame, the track settles into two U.S.-based tallies. “Lose Yourself” lifts from No. 8 to No. 4 on the Rap Digital Song Sales chart. At the same time, it reappears on the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales ranking at No. 6 – making it a top 10 bestseller on multiple rosters simultaneously.

500 Weeks as a Bestseller

“Lose Yourself” is one of the most successful singles in the history of both the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales and Rap Digital Song Sales charts. Last frame, the smash reached 500 weeks on the rap-only ranking, and with its return to the broader tally, it hits 476 stays there as well.

“Lose Yourself” Never Reached No. 1

Somehow, despite selling millions of copies and continuing to perform well enough decades after its release to still find space on both lists simultaneously, “Lose Yourself” has never conquered either of them. Eminem has pushed the blockbuster to the runner-up space in the past.

“Lose Yourself” Won Grammys and an Oscar

By the time Eminem released “Lose Yourself” in the fall of 2002, he was already one of the biggest musical superstars on the planet. The track was written and recorded specifically for his semi-autobiographical film 8 Mile, and it turned out to be not just another hit, but one of the biggest songs of all time.

“Lose Yourself” shot to No. 1 on the Hot 100 and has since been certified 13-times platinum for moving 13 million copies in the U.S. The tune won a pair of Grammys and earned Eminem the Academy Award for Best Original Song — a first for hip-hop.