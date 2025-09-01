‘Emirates Disneyland’ Name Registration Revealed

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 03:10
Threshold
T$0.01635+1.11%
BOB
BOB$0.000005833+0.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018807+0.05%
MAY
MAY$0.04434-2.20%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001783-0.05%

Could the Middle East’s first Disney resort be known as Emirates Disneyland?

Disney

Disney has registered the domain for Emirates Disneyland signalling that it may be considering this as the name for its upcoming theme park on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Domain registration records show that emiratesdisneyland.com was registered by Disney Enterprises in California on May 6, one day before the new park was officially announced.

This author and my colleague are the only journalists worldwide who specialize in covering the theme park industry for national media and we have been doing this for nearly 25 years. Thanks to our network of contacts, we were tipped off about the Abu Dhabi park by an extremely senior source from outside the UAE and broke the news on social media the week before the announcement. This report previewed the deal two days before it was announced but what we didn’t know was the name of the park. There is good reason for this.

Even Disney’s press release didn’t mention what the new park would be called and it hasn’t been officially announced. The press release does however include a quote from Disney’s chief executive Bob Iger referring to “Disneyland Abu Dhabi” but the page about the park on the Yas Island website describes it as “Disney Abu Dhabi”.

Both ‘Disneyland’ and ‘Disney’ are used in the official names of the Mouse’s other resorts so both are possibilities. Perhaps mindful of this, the Abu Dhabi government’s release refers in general terms to “the Disney Theme Park Resort project” which further suggests that the final name had not yet been decided.

It should be noted that just because Disney has registered the domain that doesn’t mean it will be used. Indeed, Disney has also registered a number of other domains which could refer to names of the new park including disneylandyasisland.com and yasdisneyland.com. It has also taken over the disneylandabudhabi.com domain which was registered in April by a seemingly unconnected individual as this report revealed.

There is still some mystery over what will be the name of Disney’s newest theme park

Disney

The most likely name would actually seem to be Disneyland Yas Island as all of the other theme parks there follow this naming convention as shown on its website.

It is also possible that Disney is preparing possible alternatives as the names of some of its theme parks have changed after they have opened. The most well-known example of this is Disney’s European outpost which began life in 1992 as Euro Disney Resort before changing to Euro Disneyland, then Disneyland Resort Paris and finally Disneyland Paris as it is known today. The two parks that sit inside the complex have different names so ‘Emirates Disneyland’ could refer to the resort itself even if its flagship theme park isn’t called that.

Nevertheless, it would make sense to use the Emirates name as the resort is likely to have an impact on the entire country, not just Abu Dhabi. The UAE will be only the fifth country in the world to have a Disney park and it will be the only one which is part of a resort containing rival theme park brands.

On Yas Island they are all run by government-backed Miral which has made a name for itself as one of the world’s leading theme park operators. It now has one of its most important decisions to make because although Disney registers the domains, it is likely that the choice of name will be up to Miral. It has everything to play for.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/carolinereid/2025/08/31/emirates-disneyland-name-registration-revealed/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Affected by the new additions of Binance contracts: ASR rose 53.34% in a short period of time, and ALPINE rose 62.23%; MYX Finance has opened an airdrop query page and will airdrop 14.7% of the total token supply; DWF Labs announced the wallet address used to purchase tokens in the secondary market.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,048.98+0.44%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01263-2.01%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.8862+5.84%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 17:30
Partager
$TRUMP, $XRP, $SOL Emerge as Top Posted Altcoins of August 2025

$TRUMP, $XRP, $SOL Emerge as Top Posted Altcoins of August 2025

The latest market data discloses that $TRUMP, $TAO, $XRP, and $SOL altcoins have topped the most-discussed altcoins throughout August of 2025.
Solana
SOL$204.96+2.27%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.796+5.41%
Bittensor
TAO$322.96+0.65%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/01 04:30
Partager
XRP News Today: South Korean Lawmakers Invest in Crypto While Shaping Market Policy

XRP News Today: South Korean Lawmakers Invest in Crypto While Shaping Market Policy

TLDR 16 Korean lawmakers disclosed holdings in crypto assets like XRP and PEPE. South Korean retail investors poured $12B into U.S. crypto stocks in 2025. Lawmakers invested in U.S. tech giants and local unlisted gaming firms. Stablecoin policies in Korea and the U.S. boosted crypto investor interest. South Korean lawmakers are drawing attention after it [...] The post XRP News Today: South Korean Lawmakers Invest in Crypto While Shaping Market Policy appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
U$0.01715+3.93%
XRP
XRP$2.8141+0.39%
Wink
LIKE$0.011745-2.56%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/01 04:02
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

$TRUMP, $XRP, $SOL Emerge as Top Posted Altcoins of August 2025

XRP News Today: South Korean Lawmakers Invest in Crypto While Shaping Market Policy

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team

Ripple unveils RLUSD platform demo supporting 50 global markets