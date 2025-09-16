ENCORE Tour To The U.S.

K-pop icon RAIN RAIN Company

K-pop legend RAIN is returning to the U.S. this November with his STILL RAINING: ENCORE tour, hitting New York (November 23), Los Angeles (November 26) and Atlanta (November 29).

Ticket presales will begin on September 26 (prior sign-up is required), and general ticket sales will start on September 27 on IEMShowPlace.com. Venue information will also be revealed on September 27.

Organized by Infinite Prospects Entertainment—the events company that brought G-Dragon’s recent tour to the U.S.—the STILL RAINING: ENCORE tour is a follow-up to RAIN’s previous tour, which saw him play sold-out shows in Atlantic City and Las Vegas in 2023—his first U.S. concerts in almost 15 years. That tour also took him to multiple cities across Asia from 2024 into 2025.

For his upcoming U.S. shows, RAIN will be performing some of his greatest hits including “It’s Raining” and “Rainism” along with special covers of songs by artists like NewJeans and Bruno Mars.

A first-generation K-pop artist who helped lead the Korean Wave in its early days, RAIN (real name Jung Ji-hoon) debuted as a solo artist in 2002 with the album Bad Guy. He launched his acting career the following year by starring in the K-drama Sang Doo, Let’s Go to School. 2004 turned out to be a landmark year for RAIN, as his lead role in the hit K-drama Full House and the release of his third studio album It’s Raining—which sold over one million copies and won several domestic and international awards—cemented his status as a superstar in Asia.

With his chiseled physique, husky voice and electrifying dance moves, RAIN—known in Korea as ‘Bi’ (비, pronounced like “bee”)—reigned as one of the top K-pop stars and Korean solo artists of the 2000s and early 2010s. One of his hallmarks was performing shirtless and flaunting his abs on stage, setting a bold trend that other male K-pop idols would soon emulate.

In 2006 he played sold-out shows at NYC’s Madison Square Garden and in Las Vegas, making him one of the first K-pop stars to break into the U.S. market. At the time, The New York Times called him “the ambassador of Asia.”

RAIN was named to TIME Magazine’s list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World in both 2006 and 2011, becoming the first Asian celebrity to make it to the list twice. He also topped the TIME 100 reader poll three times—in 2006, 2007 and 2011, when the magazine noted that readers had voted for him over the likes of Barack Obama and Lady Gaga.

In 2007 talk show host Stephen Colbert famously started a playful “feud” with RAIN after being bested by him in the TIME 100 reader poll, declaring RAIN to be his “personal nemesis.” Colbert even created his own hilarious K-pop-style music video that he titled “He’s Singin’ in Korean”—a parody of RAIN’s “How to Avoid the Sun” music video. (This was all done in good fun, of course.)

When RAIN later told Colbert to stick to his day job, Colbert challenged him to a dance-off on his show, effectively ending their long-running “feud.”

RAIN was also one of the first K-pop artists to venture into Hollywood, appearing in films like Speed Racer and Ninja Assassin, for which he became the first Korean to win an MTV Movie Award. Besides Sang Doo, Let’s Go to School and Full House, he’s appeared in a slew of other K-dramas and Korean films, such as the medical drama Ghost Doctor and the critically acclaimed Park Chan-wook flick I’m A Cyborg, But That’s OK. He’s set to star in season 2 of the hit Netflix original K-drama Bloodhounds.

An accomplished singer, actor, dancer, music producer and entrepreneur, RAIN was already making waves around the world long before superstar groups like BTS or BLACKPINK or even PSY’s viral hit “Gangnam Style.” His success paved the way for future K-pop idols and idol-actors to gain global recognition and propel the Korean Wave to new heights.

This fall, U.S. audiences will get the chance to see the K-pop icon and trailblazer perform live as he opens a new chapter in his storied career.

For more information on RAIN’s Still Raining: Encore tour and to buy tickets, visit IEMShowPlace.com.

