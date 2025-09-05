English Dub Of ‘Ne Zha 2’ Gets Streaming Date, Report Says

Scene from “Ne Zha 2.” A24/CMC Pictures

The English dub of Ne Zha 2, which is the highest-grossing animated film of all time, is reportedly coming soon to digital streaming.

Ne Zha 2 was released in North American theaters on Aug. 22 by indie studio A24, which partnered with Chinese studio CMC Pictures for the release. The film opened in China on Feb. 14 and went on to earn more than $2.1 billion worldwide, Box Office Mojo reported.

Forbes‘Wednesday’ Co-Creator On How Lady Gaga’s Season 2 Role Materialized

The official logline for Ne Zha 2 reads, “A rebellious young boy, Ne Zha, is feared by the gods and born to mortal parents with wild, uncontrolled powers. Now he’s faced with an ancient force intent on destroying humanity, he must grow up to become the hero the world needs.”

The English dub of Ne Zha 2 stars the voices of Michelle Yeoh, Crystal Lee, Griffin Puatu and Aleks Le.

Ne Zha 2’s English dub is expected to be released on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Sept. 16, When to Stream reported. While the streaming tracker’s reports are typically accurate, When to Stream noted that A24 has not announced or confirmed the PVOD date and it is subject to change.

ForbesHit Horror Thriller ‘Weapons’ Gets Streaming Date, Report Says

When the English dub of Ne Zha 2 arrives on PVOD, it will be available on such digital platforms as AppleTV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube. Prime Video currently has Ne Zha 2 up for pre-order with a purchase price of $24.99. Since digital rentals are typically $5 less than purchase prices, viewers can expect to rent Ne Zha 2 for 48 hours for $19.99.

How Did Audiences And Critics Receive ‘Ne Zha 2’?

The English dub of Ne Zha 2 has earned $23.2 million in North American theaters since its Aug. 22 release, according to Box Office Mojo. Combined with the film’s $1.879 billion in international ticket sales, Ne Zha 2 has earned more than $2.150 billion to date. Ne Zha 2 had an $80 million production budget before prints and advertising costs, per The Numbers.

The English dub of Ne Zha 2 received a 91% “fresh” rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics based on 80 reviews. The RT Critics Consensus for the film reads, “Visually spectacular with a hyperactive sense of humor, Ne Zha II is a sequel that supercharges the original’s charms while still being accessible for the uninitiated.”

ForbesLive-Action Smash ‘Lilo & Stich’ Is New On Disney+ This Week

In addition, the film received a 98% “fresh” Popcornmeter score on RT, based on 1,000-plus verified user ratings. The RT audience summary for the film reads, “A truly all-encompassing sequel best served alongside its predecessor, Ne Zha 2 is a technical and narrative triumph that exceeds expectations and further immortalizes the Chinese legend.”

Ne Zha II is expected to debut on PVOD on Sept. 16.

Forbes‘Wednesday’ Season 2, Part 2 Is Now Streaming: How To Watch Episodes 5-8