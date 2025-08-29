Enterprise Stablecoin Platform Rain Raises $58M, Eyes Global Payments

TLDR:

Rain raises $58M Series B led by Sapphire Ventures, total funding now $88.5M.

The platform now enables stablecoin payments for over 1.5 billion users worldwide.

Transaction volume has grown 10x in 2025, covering 150+ countries.

Enterprise partners use Rain for merchant payouts, cross-border payroll, and card programs.

Rain announced it has raised $58 million in a Series B funding round to scale its enterprise stablecoin infrastructure.

Sapphire Ventures led the round, joined by Dragonfly, Galaxy Ventures, Endeavor Catalyst, Samsung Next, Lightspeed, and Norwest. The new funding increases Rain’s total capital to $88.5 million, just five months after its Series A.

The company powers payments, wallets, and cards for over 1.5 billion users worldwide. The announcement was confirmed via a PRNewswire release on August 28, 2025.

CEO Farooq Malik said the platform simplifies enterprise payments using stablecoins. Rain provides a single integration for cards, wallets, and payment programs. Its API covers money-in, storage, spending, and money-out. Compliance standards include PCI DSS, SOC 2, and audited smart contracts.

Rain’s Enterprise Stablecoin Platform Expands Global Reach

Enterprise adoption of stablecoins is rising following regulatory clarity from the GENIUS Act in the U.S. and Europe’s MiCA framework.

Rain enables companies to integrate stablecoins into their operations efficiently. Partners like Nuvei, Avalanche, Dakota, and Nomad use Rain for merchant payouts, cross-border payroll, and consumer payments. Stablecoins can be used wherever Visa is accepted via Rain’s card programs.

Transaction volume has grown tenfold since January 2025. The platform now serves users in more than 150 countries, with expansion plans in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Jai Das, President at Sapphire Ventures, joined Rain’s board and highlighted the company’s ability to connect stablecoins to Visa’s network.

Rain’s infrastructure is built natively for stablecoins rather than retrofitted from fiat rails. Direct settlement in stablecoins reduces conversion steps for enterprises. The platform is modular, allowing partners to scale programs quickly.

Enterprises can launch new payment programs without complex setups.

Series B Funding Boosts Rain’s Crypto Payments Infrastructure

The Series B funding will support global expansion of Rain’s platform and services. The company plans to hire across engineering, compliance, and commercial teams.

Existing partners will receive resources to scale payment programs efficiently. Rain is entering new markets where stablecoin-based workflows are growing.

Rain supports instant spending, merchant payouts, and cross-border payroll. The Series B aims to strengthen the platform’s enterprise adoption.

Rain is positioned to scale globally while maintaining compliance and reliability. The funding underlines growing demand for enterprise-ready stablecoin payment solutions.

