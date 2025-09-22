The post Eric Jackson, who led Opendoor meme rip, has a new pick he calls the ‘Shopify of mortgages’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eric Jackson, a hedge fund manager who partly contributed to the trading explosion in Opendoor, unveiled his new pick Monday — Better Home & Finance Holding Co. Shares of Better Home shot up 8.4% after a Jackson post on X touted the stock, after the New York-based mortgage lender soared more than 36% last week. Better Home’s market capitalization was a little more than $500 million as of Friday’s close, according to FactSet data. The EMJ Capital president and founder called Better Home “the Shopify of mortgages” and said the company is rebuilding a $15 trillion industry from scratch using artificial intelligence. Shopify is a Canadian e-commerce platform. Stock Chart IconStock chart icon Better Home & Finance Monday Jackson noted that newly public blockchain lender Figure Technology Solutions has a much higher multiple that Better Home. “$FIGR just IPO’ed & trades at 19× 2026 sales. BETR trades at just 1× — but is growing faster than FIGR,” he said. “I believe BETR is a potential 350-bagger in 2 years. They laugh at BETR now at $34 like they laughed at CVNA at $3.50 and OPEN at 51¢. But this is no meme.” Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/22/eric-jackson-who-led-opendoor-meme-rip-has-a-new-pick-he-calls-the-shopify-of-mortgages.html The post Eric Jackson, who led Opendoor meme rip, has a new pick he calls the ‘Shopify of mortgages’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eric Jackson, a hedge fund manager who partly contributed to the trading explosion in Opendoor, unveiled his new pick Monday — Better Home & Finance Holding Co. Shares of Better Home shot up 8.4% after a Jackson post on X touted the stock, after the New York-based mortgage lender soared more than 36% last week. Better Home’s market capitalization was a little more than $500 million as of Friday’s close, according to FactSet data. The EMJ Capital president and founder called Better Home “the Shopify of mortgages” and said the company is rebuilding a $15 trillion industry from scratch using artificial intelligence. Shopify is a Canadian e-commerce platform. Stock Chart IconStock chart icon Better Home & Finance Monday Jackson noted that newly public blockchain lender Figure Technology Solutions has a much higher multiple that Better Home. “$FIGR just IPO’ed & trades at 19× 2026 sales. BETR trades at just 1× — but is growing faster than FIGR,” he said. “I believe BETR is a potential 350-bagger in 2 years. They laugh at BETR now at $34 like they laughed at CVNA at $3.50 and OPEN at 51¢. But this is no meme.” Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/22/eric-jackson-who-led-opendoor-meme-rip-has-a-new-pick-he-calls-the-shopify-of-mortgages.html