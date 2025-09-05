Eric Trump Becomes Billionaire Thanks to American Bitcoin

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 22:11
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.324+1.11%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,853.07+1.10%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1814+3.65%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.09022-0.71%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01271+5.04%

Key Highlights

  • Eric Trump becomes a billionaire through American Bitcoin and WLFI growth.
  • Trump family’s stablecoin and WLFI tokens gain massive investor interest.
  • American Bitcoin valued at $7.3B despite only two employees.

Eric Trump Hits Billionaire Status Through Crypto

Eric Trump, the second son of US President Donald Trump, has officially entered billionaire status, thanks to the explosive growth of his holdings in American Bitcoin. According to Forbes, his stake reached $950 million during the morning trading peak on September 3, 2025, before closing at approximately $590 million.

American Bitcoin, a company specializing in mining and holding digital assets, owns over 16,000 mining rigs and holds 2,443 BTC, valued at roughly $275 million at the time of writing.

Despite having only two employees, the company is valued by the market at approximately $7.3 billion, raising questions about overheated investor expectations, according to industry analysts.

American Bitcoin ABTC Stock Price (previously Gryphon). Source: CNBC

Trump Family Crypto Ventures

Eric’s older brother, Donald Trump Jr., is also active in the crypto sector. While his stake in American Bitcoin is not officially disclosed, he has signed documents as an investor. Both brothers are involved in World Liberty Financial (WLFI), which has issued its own WLFI token and a $1 stablecoin backed by $2 billion in investments from UAE partners.

Forbes noted that President Trump’s July 2025 law regulating stablecoins contributed to heightened interest in WLFI, consolidating it among the largest players in the digital asset sector. The Trump family’s digital assets have seen significant price appreciation, according to media reports.

Diversification Beyond Cryptocurrency

In addition to crypto, Eric and Donald Jr. continue to expand the family’s licensing business. International agreements in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Romania boosted revenue from $7 million in 2023 to $45 million a year later, making licensing one of the most profitable areas for the Trump family.

The brothers also partner with Dominari Holdings to manage investment deals and new business structures. This summer, they launched a SPAC, New America Acquisition I Corp, aiming to raise $300 million for technology and logistics investments.

Donald Jr. has further diversified his portfolio with a board seat at retailer GrabAGun (ticker: PEW) and a stake in drone manufacturer Unusual Machines.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/10907/eric-trump-becomes-billionaire-through-american-bitcoin-and-wlfi-surge

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016006-4.61%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 22:19
Partager
SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

TLDR The SEC reported that nearly a year’s worth of text messages from Gary Gensler’s phone were permanently lost. The lost messages cover a critical period between October 2022 and September 2023, including key crypto discussions. The SEC blames weak technology practices for the data loss, including ignored alerts and poor backup procedures. A significant [...] The post SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing appeared first on CoinCentral.
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/05 21:49
Partager
BMW plans to play spoiler to China, Tesla's market dominance with new EV

BMW plans to play spoiler to China, Tesla's market dominance with new EV

BMW is done sitting back while China floods the EV market. The German automaker just dropped the first of its next-gen models, the iX3 SUV, built under its new Neue Klasse platform. These guys are targeting Tesla and Chinese competitors like BYD and Xpeng directly. The debut came ahead of the Munich car show, where […]
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03815+5.47%
CAR
CAR$0.009833+3.19%
Wink
LIKE$0.011057+0.11%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 20:53
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

BMW plans to play spoiler to China, Tesla's market dominance with new EV

U.S. SEC claims tech failures led to loss of relevant Gensler texts

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List