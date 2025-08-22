Eric Trump Cheers Coinbase’s Addition of USD1 to Exchange Roadmap

On Thursday, leading crypto exchange Coinbase revealed that World Liberty Financial’s stablecoin USD1 has been added to the platform’s roadmap, signaling that a listing may be on the horizon. Alongside the roadmap update, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump amplified the announcement, giving the news an extra boost of attention.

Coinbase Signals Possible USD1 Listing

Coinbase Assets disclosed that World Liberty Financial USD (USD1), a stablecoin issued by World Liberty Financial, has been placed on the exchange’s roadmap. The announcement also included the token’s contract address, with the company noting:

The update has fueled speculation that Coinbase may be preparing to list USD1 on its exchange in the near future. USD1 is a stablecoin managed by World Liberty Financial, a decentralized finance (DeFi) outfit backed by the Trump family. Following Coinbase’s post on X, Eric Trump, son of the current U.S. President, re-shared the announcement.

“USD1 is officially on Coinbase,” Eric Trump wrote on Thursday. More [World Liberty Financial] news to come very soon,” he added.

USD1 ranks as the sixth-largest stablecoin by market capitalization, based on Defillama.com’s stablecoin data. The fiat-backed token holds a market cap of about $2.422 billion, bolstered by an inflow of $212 million in the past month. Currently, Coinbase supports six stablecoins on its platform: USDC, USDT, USDP, DAI, PYUSD, and EURC.