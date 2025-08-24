Eric Trump Drops the Crypto Bomb – Bitcoin to Hit $175K By Year-End

He also floated a longer-run path that stretches well beyond that, arguing bitcoin can ultimately top $1 million as adoption deepens and legacy payment rails give way to faster, crypto-native settlement.

Bitcoin price target chatter didn’t end there. SkyBridge Capital’s Anthony Scaramucci, speaking in media interviews around the event, reiterated his year-end range of $180,000 to $200,000, framing it as a conservative read on a market where institutional demand is outpacing available supply, including flows into marquee spot ETFs.

Eric Trump’s Japan detour and the Metaplanet angle

Beyond the podium, Trump’s crypto calendar is filling up. He’s slated to travel to Tokyo for Metaplanet’s September 1 shareholder meeting after appearing at Bitcoin Asia in Hong Kong. Metaplanet, which has modeled its treasury approach on MicroStrategy’s playbook, appointed him a strategic adviser in March—one reason markets are watching to see whether the firm leans even harder into bitcoin accumulation at the vote.

Why this matters now

The Wyoming gathering, staged near the Fed’s Jackson Hole summit, underscored how closely crypto and macro now move together—policy makers, fund managers, and industry executives shared the same corridors, and the conversation centered on how bitcoin and stablecoins plug into traditional finance rather than sit outside it. That backdrop helps explain why high-profile price targets are landing with more weight than in cycles past.

Where bitcoin stands today

As of this moment, bitcoin is trading around the mid-$114K range. If Eric Trump’s and Scaramucci’s timelines prove out, the next four months will need to convert conference-hall optimism into sustained spot demand.

