Eric Trump Drops the Crypto Bomb

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 18:25
NEAR
NEAR$2,601-2,80%
Threshold
T$0,01652-2,42%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,648-2,59%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0,00474-5,95%
Bombie
BOMB$0,0004516-6,55%
Bitcoin

Eric Trump used the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium to plant a flag: he now considers himself a bitcoin maxi and thinks the asset can clear $175,000 before 2025 wraps.

He also floated a longer-run path that stretches well beyond that, arguing bitcoin can ultimately top $1 million as adoption deepens and legacy payment rails give way to faster, crypto-native settlement.

Bitcoin price target chatter didn’t end there. SkyBridge Capital’s Anthony Scaramucci, speaking in media interviews around the event, reiterated his year-end range of $180,000 to $200,000, framing it as a conservative read on a market where institutional demand is outpacing available supply, including flows into marquee spot ETFs.

Eric Trump’s Japan detour and the Metaplanet angle

Beyond the podium, Trump’s crypto calendar is filling up. He’s slated to travel to Tokyo for Metaplanet’s September 1 shareholder meeting after appearing at Bitcoin Asia in Hong Kong. Metaplanet, which has modeled its treasury approach on MicroStrategy’s playbook, appointed him a strategic adviser in March—one reason markets are watching to see whether the firm leans even harder into bitcoin accumulation at the vote.

Why this matters now

The Wyoming gathering, staged near the Fed’s Jackson Hole summit, underscored how closely crypto and macro now move together—policy makers, fund managers, and industry executives shared the same corridors, and the conversation centered on how bitcoin and stablecoins plug into traditional finance rather than sit outside it. That backdrop helps explain why high-profile price targets are landing with more weight than in cycles past.

Where bitcoin stands today

As of this moment, bitcoin is trading around the mid-$114K range. If Eric Trump’s and Scaramucci’s timelines prove out, the next four months will need to convert conference-hall optimism into sustained spot demand.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/eric-trump-drops-the-crypto-bomb-bitcoin-to-hit-175k-by-year-end/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

China's central bank: One-year and five-year LPR remain unchanged

China's central bank: One-year and five-year LPR remain unchanged

PANews reported on June 20 that the People's Bank of China maintained the one-year and five-year loan prime rates (LPR) at 3% and 3.5%, respectively.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,02088-2,61%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0675-3,15%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,06699+4,96%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 09:06
Partager
China’s Ant Group denies rumors about an RWA and stablecoin joint venture

China’s Ant Group denies rumors about an RWA and stablecoin joint venture

Ant Group denies rumors of a collaboration between Ant Financial Technology and publicly-listed Chinese company Hainan Huatie involving partnerships in RWA and stablecoins. In an official statement shared on the social platform WeChat, the fintech arm of Alibaba addressed rumors…
ANTTIME
ANT$0,000037-28,70%
Allo
RWA$0,005446-1,10%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 17:20
Partager
A whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in BTC and BNB.

A whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in BTC and BNB.

PANews reported on August 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the past 48 hours to open 20x leveraged BTC and 10x leveraged BNB long positions.
Binance Coin
BNB$860,28-3,41%
Bitcoin
BTC$114.645,11-0,51%
USDCoin
USDC$1,0002--%
Partager
PANews2025/08/24 18:55
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

China's central bank: One-year and five-year LPR remain unchanged

China’s Ant Group denies rumors about an RWA and stablecoin joint venture

A whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in BTC and BNB.

Hong Kong to Implement Basel-Crypto Standards in 2026

MAGACOIN FINANCE Rides the Meme Trend, But BlockDAG’s $380M Presale and Dashboard V4 Deliver Real Utility