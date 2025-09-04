Eric Trump Honors American Bitcoin’s Nasdaq Debut, Calls it a Victory

TLDR

Eric Trump celebrates the Nasdaq debut of American Bitcoin, calling it a historic milestone for Bitcoin in the U.S.

The American Bitcoin stock began trading under the ticker symbol ABTC following its merger with Gryphon Digital Mining.

Eric Trump highlights his personal role in developing American Bitcoin and expresses pride in the company’s public launch.

Donald Trump Jr. praises Bitcoin for reflecting core American values such as transparency, freedom, and independence.

American Bitcoin aims to provide institutional-grade exposure to Bitcoin through large-scale mining and market acquisitions.

American Bitcoin has officially gone public in the U.S., marking a significant milestone for the company. The stock began trading today at 9:30 AM (EST) on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol ABTC. This listing follows the company’s merger with Gryphon Digital Mining and offers investors exposure to Bitcoin.

Eric Trump Highlights Role in American Bitcoin’s Nasdaq Debut

Eric Trump expressed excitement over the launch of American Bitcoin on the Nasdaq. He highlighted his direct involvement in the company’s development. Eric Trump said the listing was an honor and emphasized the significance of such a public debut.

He also praised Bitcoin as “the defining asset class of our time.” The Trump family member stressed that American Bitcoin’s mission is to provide institutional-grade exposure to Bitcoin. By going public, he believes the company enhances Bitcoin’s legitimacy in traditional and decentralized finance.

Eric Trump’s involvement in American Bitcoin underscores his commitment to the company’s vision. He emphasized his deep passion for the project, stating, “I’ve committed my love and energy to this firm.” The Nasdaq listing is seen as a major step forward for the company and the Bitcoin ecosystem as a whole.

Donald Trump Jr. Joins Celebration, Calls Bitcoin Core to American Values

Donald Trump Jr., who is also a shareholder of American Bitcoin, shared his thoughts on the company’s public debut. He believes Bitcoin reflects essential American values such as transparency, freedom, and independence.

Trump Jr. emphasized the opportunity ABTC provides for investors looking to gain exposure to Bitcoin. He noted that Bitcoin, as a leading digital asset, has the potential to strengthen the U.S. economy. His support highlights the growing influence of the Trump family in the cryptocurrency sector.

American Bitcoin focuses solely on accumulating Bitcoin through large-scale mining and disciplined market acquisitions. The company aims to be a premier public vehicle for institutional investment in Bitcoin. With this listing, American Bitcoin aims to solidify its place in the global crypto market.

Founded in 2025, American Bitcoin is strategically positioned to bring Bitcoin into U.S. capital markets. The Trump family’s ongoing crypto ventures, such as World Liberty Financial’s WLFI token, also contribute to their expanding influence in the industry.

