Eric Trump Honors American Bitcoin’s Nasdaq Debut, Calls it a Victory

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/04 00:21
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.403+0.13%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06612+1.89%

TLDR

  • Eric Trump celebrates the Nasdaq debut of American Bitcoin, calling it a historic milestone for Bitcoin in the U.S.
  • The American Bitcoin stock began trading under the ticker symbol ABTC following its merger with Gryphon Digital Mining.
  • Eric Trump highlights his personal role in developing American Bitcoin and expresses pride in the company’s public launch.
  • Donald Trump Jr. praises Bitcoin for reflecting core American values such as transparency, freedom, and independence.
  • American Bitcoin aims to provide institutional-grade exposure to Bitcoin through large-scale mining and market acquisitions.

American Bitcoin has officially gone public in the U.S., marking a significant milestone for the company. The stock began trading today at 9:30 AM (EST) on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol ABTC. This listing follows the company’s merger with Gryphon Digital Mining and offers investors exposure to Bitcoin.

Eric Trump Highlights Role in American Bitcoin’s Nasdaq Debut

Eric Trump expressed excitement over the launch of American Bitcoin on the Nasdaq. He highlighted his direct involvement in the company’s development. Eric Trump said the listing was an honor and emphasized the significance of such a public debut.

He also praised Bitcoin as “the defining asset class of our time.” The Trump family member stressed that American Bitcoin’s mission is to provide institutional-grade exposure to Bitcoin. By going public, he believes the company enhances Bitcoin’s legitimacy in traditional and decentralized finance.

Eric Trump’s involvement in American Bitcoin underscores his commitment to the company’s vision. He emphasized his deep passion for the project, stating, “I’ve committed my love and energy to this firm.” The Nasdaq listing is seen as a major step forward for the company and the Bitcoin ecosystem as a whole.

Donald Trump Jr. Joins Celebration, Calls Bitcoin Core to American Values

Donald Trump Jr., who is also a shareholder of American Bitcoin, shared his thoughts on the company’s public debut. He believes Bitcoin reflects essential American values such as transparency, freedom, and independence.

Trump Jr. emphasized the opportunity ABTC provides for investors looking to gain exposure to Bitcoin. He noted that Bitcoin, as a leading digital asset, has the potential to strengthen the U.S. economy. His support highlights the growing influence of the Trump family in the cryptocurrency sector.

American Bitcoin focuses solely on accumulating Bitcoin through large-scale mining and disciplined market acquisitions. The company aims to be a premier public vehicle for institutional investment in Bitcoin. With this listing, American Bitcoin aims to solidify its place in the global crypto market.

Founded in 2025, American Bitcoin is strategically positioned to bring Bitcoin into U.S. capital markets. The Trump family’s ongoing crypto ventures, such as World Liberty Financial’s WLFI token, also contribute to their expanding influence in the industry.

The post Eric Trump Honors American Bitcoin’s Nasdaq Debut, Calls it a Victory appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum Is More Than Just “Crypto”

Ethereum Is More Than Just “Crypto”

Ethereum is more than digital money—it’s a decentralized platform designed for smart contracts and applications. Unlike Bitcoin’s UTXO model, Ethereum uses accounts, enabling faster transactions, programmable contracts, and gas fees to manage computation. With its Turing-complete language and Ethereum Virtual Machine, it functions like a global computer that minimizes censorship and third-party risks, laying the foundation for DeFi, NFTs, and the broader Web3 ecosystem.
Moonveil
MORE$0.0997+2.27%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001607-0.61%
Wink
LIKE$0.011009-1.18%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/03 21:00
Partager
Stake, Win, Repeat: Best Crypto Casinos That Dominate Web3 Gambling in 2025

Stake, Win, Repeat: Best Crypto Casinos That Dominate Web3 Gambling in 2025

Discover the best crypto casinos of 2025. From Dexsport to Stake, explore no-KYC platforms, esports betting, and Web3 casinos dominating online gambling.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.10746-3.53%
WINK
WIN$0.00005361+2.15%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/04 01:22
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1248+1.05%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001326+3.83%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002561+1.91%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum Is More Than Just “Crypto”

Stake, Win, Repeat: Best Crypto Casinos That Dominate Web3 Gambling in 2025

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Dogecoin Price Prediction Shows Modest Gains While Pepeto Targets Explosive Growth

Ethereum’s Biggest Airdrop Since ETH: 9.36B LINEA Tokens Set to Hit 749K Wallets