Eric Trump loses Alt5 Sigma board seat after Nasdaq consultation

Par : PANews
2025/09/10 07:08
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.679+0.41%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2016-5.70%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.08351+1.81%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01287-1.45%
Sigma
SIGMA$0.010449+6.23%

PANews reported on September 10th that, according to Forbes, Alt5 Sigma originally planned to have Eric Trump join its board of directors, but after communicating with Nasdaq, he decided to only serve as a board observer, with no specific reason given. Alt5 Sigma previously announced that it would raise $1.5 billion through direct and private placements to acquire the $WLFI digital token issued by World Liberty Financial (WLF). SEC filings show that WLF was founded by Donald Trump and his three sons. The related LLC holds approximately 38% of WLF's shares and 2.25 billion $WLFI tokens, and is entitled to approximately 75% of the token sale proceeds.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million

Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million

The SwissBorg hack has drained $41M in SOL after Kiln’s API was compromised. The company has also vowed to reimburse users and strengthen its security measures. The SwissBorg hack has shaken confidence in third-party crypto infrastructure after attackers drained about 193,000 SOL, worth nearly $41 million.  $41 Million Stolen The hack targeted SwissBorg’s Solana Earn […] The post Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Solana
SOL$215.39+0.80%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01905+0.31%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 07:43
Partager
DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
Union
U$0.01096+1.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1018+0.20%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002145+1.75%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Partager
New Bitcoin Reserve Bill Pressures Treasury On Custody Rules

New Bitcoin Reserve Bill Pressures Treasury On Custody Rules

The US House Appropriations Committee has advanced H.R. 5166 — the Financial Services and General Government (FSGG) spending bill for FY2026 — with language that would formally direct the Treasury Department to spell out how the federal government will custody Bitcoin and other digital assets it acquires, explicitly including holdings earmarked for the newly created […]
Humanity
H$0.04126-9.59%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013517-6.03%
Spell Token
SPELL$0.0004837-1.22%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/10 07:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

New Bitcoin Reserve Bill Pressures Treasury On Custody Rules

Grayscale has submitted registration statements for BCH, LTC, and HBAR to the US SEC

Ethena Labs Joins Bid for Hyperliquid’s USDH Stablecoin Control