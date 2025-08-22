Eric Trump plans to attend key Metaplanet vote on Bitcoin capital strategy

Key Takeaways

Eric Trump plans to attend Metaplanet’s key shareholder vote in Tokyo focused on Bitcoin capital strategy.

Metaplanet has accumulated over $2 billion in Bitcoin, with its shares surging 140% this year.

Eric Trump, a member of Metaplanet’s Strategic Board of Advisors, plans to visit Tokyo next month to attend the company’s key shareholder meeting, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing people familiar with the plan.

US President Donald Trump’s son will first join the Bitcoin Asia conference in Hong Kong as a keynote speaker on August 28-29.

Metaplanet is set to vote on new capital raising methods at the meeting scheduled for September 1, 2025. The vote will focus on approving additional financing tools, including preferred stock issuances, which could raise billions in capital for Bitcoin acquisitions.

The Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet has accumulated approximately 18,888 Bitcoin since initiating its accumulation strategy. The stash is now worth over $2 billion with Bitcoin trading at $111,700 according to TradingView.

Shares of Metaplanet slipped slightly in Tokyo on Friday, though the stock has still gained roughly 140% so far this year, Yahoo Finance data show.

In March, Metaplanet appointed Eric Trump to its advisory board, enhancing its strategic direction in Bitcoin treasury management with the goal of amassing 10,000 BTC by year-end.

The visit comes amid expanding Trump family involvement in crypto.

American Bitcoin, supported by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., is considering purchasing companies in Japan and Hong Kong to expand its crypto treasury operations, the Financial Times reported last week.

However, no definitive acquisition agreements have been confirmed by the company.

American Bitcoin is set to go public through a reverse merger with Gryphon Digital Mining.