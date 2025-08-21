Eric Trump Predicts $1 Million Bitcoin, Sees $175K This Year

Speaking at the SALT conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, he expressed a bold long-term outlook for Bitcoin while also making a confident short-term prediction.

Eric Trump: “Bitcoin Will Reach $1 Million”

At the event, Trump, who openly calls himself a “Bitcoin maxi,” declared that he sees Bitcoin eventually reaching $1 million. While acknowledging that such a milestone may take time, he stressed that the trajectory of adoption and institutional interest leaves little doubt about Bitcoin’s future dominance.

In the near term, he projected Bitcoin would climb to $175,000 before the end of 2025, citing strong demand and increasing recognition of BTC as digital gold.

“There’s no doubt that Bitcoin will eventually reach $1 million,” Trump said, adding, “but I expect it to reach $175,000 by the end of the year.”

A Deep Focus on Crypto

Trump revealed that more than half of his professional time is dedicated to cryptocurrencies, reflecting how deeply involved he has become in the sector. His engagement goes beyond Bitcoin, as he has previously shared insights from analysts and commented on market dynamics.

In one instance, he amplified the views of crypto analyst Ted Pillows, who argued that Ethereum is undervalued and should already be trading above $8,000. Eric Trump endorsed that outlook, suggesting ETH remains one of the strongest opportunities in the current market.

Beyond Bitcoin: Altcoin Investments

While Bitcoin remains his primary focus, Eric Trump has also disclosed his investments in other leading cryptocurrencies. His portfolio reportedly includes Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Sui (SUI), signaling his belief in the growth potential of multiple blockchain ecosystems.

By diversifying across major assets while maintaining a strong Bitcoin stance, Trump is positioning himself as both a vocal advocate and an active participant in the digital asset revolution.

Growing Political and Market Significance

The Trump family’s alignment with crypto has become an influential factor in the sector’s relationship with U.S. politics. President Donald Trump has frequently spoken in favor of digital assets, while Eric Trump’s high-profile predictions continue to attract attention from both investors and policymakers.

With his latest forecast, Eric Trump has placed himself among the most outspoken figures projecting a six-figure Bitcoin in the short term, while also reinforcing the long-term narrative of BTC as a multi-million-dollar asset.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

