Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 15:08
Bitcoin
  18 September 2025
  • |
  • 10:05

Eric Trump, co-founder of American Bitcoin and son of U.S. President Donald Trump, has revealed that he holds a significant personal stake in the crypto company and has no intention of selling.

Trump said his ownership amounts to roughly 7.5% of shares and emphasized that both he and the board are committed to keeping their holdings locked in for the long term.

According to Trump, the move reflects not only loyalty to the firm but also resistance to pressure from traditional financial institutions. He claimed that major U.S. banks have repeatedly tried to restrict his access to financial services, including efforts by Capital One, JPMorgan, and Bank of America.

“They tried to shut us out of the system,” he said, describing the experience as the turning point that convinced him of crypto’s advantages.

Trump argued that blockchain-based systems allow transactions to be handled “faster, cheaper, and more transparently” than legacy banking. He framed his support for American Bitcoin as both a business decision and a statement against what he called an ongoing “de-banking” campaign targeting the Trump Organization and its affiliates.

By underscoring his commitment, Trump signaled that he views cryptocurrency not just as a financial instrument but as a defense against the limitations of traditional finance. His comments also echo a broader narrative that digital assets are becoming an alternative for those who feel sidelined by conventional institutions.

Source: https://coindoo.com/eric-trump-says-banks-tried-to-shut-him-out-turns-to-bitcoin-instead/

