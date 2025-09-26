Eric Trump says he believes stablecoins will 'save the dollar'

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Cointelegraph, Eric Trump, the second son of US President Trump, said in an interview with the New York Post published on Friday that he believes stablecoins will "save the dollar." He specifically mentioned the stablecoin USD1 associated with the Trump family's crypto project "World Liberty Financial," which has attracted close attention in Washington.
In April, Rep. Maxine Waters, a senior member of the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, even suggested that Trump was considering replacing the U.S. dollar with his stablecoin.
