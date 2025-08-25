Eric Trump Says His Family Turned Pro-Crypto After Banks Turned Against Them Under The Biden Admin: WSJ

Par : Insidebitcoins
2025/08/25 20:28
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.074-7.09%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01243-10.31%
Propy
PRO$0.7227-3.70%

Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump, says his family turned to crypto after several banks closed accounts linked to the Trump Organization after the Capitol attack in 2021.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, he said that their bank accounts were shut down without warning, leaving them to depend on smaller banks until they found a new partner.

“That’s when I realized how weak the financial system is and how easily it can be turned against you,” he said.

Trump believes the closures were politically-motivated. He also compared the situation to how crypto companies have struggled to access banking under the former Joe Biden administration.

“This system was weaponized against them, just like it was against us,” he added.

The Trump Organization went on to sue Capital One, claiming that its accounts were closed for political reasons. This, they said, resulted in serious financial harm. Soon after, Trump warned that banks must adopt crypto or risk vanishing within 10 years.

Banks deny closing accounts for political reasons, but “debanking” has become a major talking point, especially in the crypto space.

Senator Elizabeth Warren has also called on banks to stop discriminatory practices, while the Trump administration has now made debanking a policy priority. Recently, the President issued an executive order to probe banks accused of political or religious bias.

Trump Family’s Growing Crypto Ties Under Scrutiny

The Trump family has built several connections to the crypto industry, drawing criticism from lawmakers who claim they have used it for personal gain.

One example of their crypto ventures is Donald Trump’s official meme coin, TRUMP, which was launched just days before his inauguration as the 47th US President. At one point, it hit nearly $15 billion in value, but has since dropped to about $1.7 billion.

World Liberty Financial, co-founded by Trump and his sons, has reportedly made $390 million for him as well, while his TRUMP meme coin brought in about $315 million through licensing deals and price movements.

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump also founded American Bitcoin, a Hut 8 subsidiary that raised $220 million to acquire Bitcoin and mining equipment.

Eric Trump, however, has rejected claims that the family’s crypto wealth came as a result of his father’s Presidency.

SEC Delays Trump-Linked Crypto ETF Decision To October

Just last week, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) once again postponed its decision on the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF (exchange-traded fund), a Trump Media & Technology Group proposal that has raised conflict of interest concerns due to President Trump’s involvement.

The new deadline is now Oct. 8, marking the third delay since the ETF was filed in June. Analysts note that such delays are common, as the SEC has up to 240 days to make a final decision, and the process allows time for public comments and risk assessments on issues like liquidity, custody, and potential market manipulation.

The regulator is also reviewing several other crypto ETF applications, including funds tied to Litecoin, XRP, and Ethereum staking.

Related Articles:

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

The non-fungible token market has seen a rebound in 2025, marked by a significant increase in market capitalization and trading sales volumes, driven by strong [...]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01246-10.16%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.10028+11.16%
Partager
Insidebitcoins2025/08/25 19:46
Partager
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001646-4.74%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2306-9.31%
MAY
MAY$0.04534-4.88%
Partager
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Partager
U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

TLDR Banks Warn Stablecoin Rules May Trigger $6.6T Deposit Outflow Crypto Yields Stir Panic as U.S. Banks Fight Stablecoin Edge GENIUS Act Sparks Clash Over Fair Play in Deposit Markets Stablecoin Loophole Could Drain Trillions, Say U.S. Banks Banking Giants Push Back on Crypto’s Rising Yield Advantage U.S. banks have issued a warning over proposed [...] The post U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
U$0.01224-26.48%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0434-6.04%
Edge
EDGE$0.51598-6.34%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/26 03:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

Charles Hoskinson Unveils Plans to Bring Cardano and XRP Closer

Citi Executive Warns Stablecoin Yields Could Drain Bank Deposits