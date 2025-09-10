Eric Trump scaling back role at crypto firm ALT5 Sigma

The initial deal between ALT5 and World Liberty Financial included Eric Trump being on the company’s board of directors.

Eric Trump, a son of US President Donald Trump, may no longer be a board member of investment company ALT5 Sigma as part of a deal with World Liberty Financial.

According to an Aug. 25 filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), ALT5 Sigma designated Eric Trump and World Liberty Financial co-founder Zach Folkman as board observers rather than members.

The company reported that Trump’s position was “in order to comply with Nasdaq’s listing rules” and was still subject to approval by stockholders.

