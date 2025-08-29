Eric Trump, Son of US President Donald Trump, Reveals His Bitcoin Price Prediction! Here Are the Details

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 23:10
U
U$0.01312+45.77%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.262-2.95%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018363-3.17%
SphereX
HERE$0.00035-12.28%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14466+4.53%

Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump, made a striking assessment during his speech at the Bitcoin Asia 2025 conference in Hong Kong. “I have no doubt that Bitcoin will reach $1 million sooner or later,” Trump said.

Eric Trump: “Bitcoin Reaching $1 Million Is Inevitable”

Trump, who painted an optimistic picture of the cryptocurrency market’s future, particularly highlighted the growing interest from institutional investors. He believes the increasing focus on Bitcoin from both private and government-backed funds will inevitably lead to a long-term price increase.

Eric Trump stated that Bitcoin is not just an investment vehicle but has become a cornerstone of the new financial system. He also argued that Bitcoin’s accelerating global adoption will have transformative effects on traditional financial markets.

While bold predictions about the future of Bitcoin’s price are often the subject of debate in financial circles, Trump’s statements come at a time when cryptocurrency regulations are gaining momentum, particularly in the U.S. Analysts note that positive comments from such high-profile figures could boost investor confidence and spark market volatility.

Eric Trump’s statement that “Bitcoin will reach $1 million” resonated widely in the cryptocurrency community, causing investors to once again turn their attention to Bitcoin’s long-term potential.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/eric-trump-son-of-us-president-donald-trump-reveals-his-bitcoin-price-prediction-here-are-the-details/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

The brother of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried once plotted to buy Nauru and build a doomsday bunker using funds from the now-defunct crypto exchange.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00747+5.50%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 14:15
Partager
Japanese gaming giant Gumi plans to invest approximately $17 million in XRP

Japanese gaming giant Gumi plans to invest approximately $17 million in XRP

PANews reported on August 29th that according to The Crypto Basic, Japanese gaming giant Gumi Inc. announced plans to purchase 2.5 billion yen (approximately $17 million) worth of XRP as part of its efforts to expand its blockchain business. The company issued a press release today announcing the development following a decision made at a recent board meeting. Notably, the gaming company will strategically accumulate XRP over a five-month period between September 2025 and February 2026. Commenting on the development, Gumi emphasized that the planned purchase is a strategic move designed to enable it to participate in XRP’s ecosystem. Earlier in June, it was reported that Gumi spent about US$6.99 million to buy 80,352 bitcoins .
Movement
MOVE$0.1211-4.04%
XRP
XRP$2.8223-5.36%
Particl
PART$0.1868-0.05%
Partager
PANews2025/08/29 22:57
Partager
Top Meme Coins to Invest: BullZilla Roars with 9 Other Meme Coin Titans for 2025

Top Meme Coins to Invest: BullZilla Roars with 9 Other Meme Coin Titans for 2025

What if the next financial revolution wasn’t led by Wall Street, but by meme-fueled communities armed with humor, conviction, and the hunger for 1000x gains? Meme coins have stormed past jokes and dog photos, morphing into a cultural and financial movement that traditional finance cannot ignore. The world has seen Shiba Inu, Pepe, Bonk, Mog, […]
Threshold
T$0.01583-3.59%
Bonk
BONK$0.00001985-6.76%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/08/29 23:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Japanese gaming giant Gumi plans to invest approximately $17 million in XRP

Top Meme Coins to Invest: BullZilla Roars with 9 Other Meme Coin Titans for 2025

A Bitcoin whale sold 1,000 BTC and bought ETH two days later.

Solana perpetual futures markets hit new record in August