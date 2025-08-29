Eric Trump, Son of US President Donald Trump, Reveals His Bitcoin Price Prediction! Here Are the Details

Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump, made a striking assessment during his speech at the Bitcoin Asia 2025 conference in Hong Kong. “I have no doubt that Bitcoin will reach $1 million sooner or later,” Trump said.

Eric Trump: “Bitcoin Reaching $1 Million Is Inevitable”

Trump, who painted an optimistic picture of the cryptocurrency market’s future, particularly highlighted the growing interest from institutional investors. He believes the increasing focus on Bitcoin from both private and government-backed funds will inevitably lead to a long-term price increase.

Eric Trump stated that Bitcoin is not just an investment vehicle but has become a cornerstone of the new financial system. He also argued that Bitcoin’s accelerating global adoption will have transformative effects on traditional financial markets.

While bold predictions about the future of Bitcoin’s price are often the subject of debate in financial circles, Trump’s statements come at a time when cryptocurrency regulations are gaining momentum, particularly in the U.S. Analysts note that positive comments from such high-profile figures could boost investor confidence and spark market volatility.

Eric Trump’s statement that “Bitcoin will reach $1 million” resonated widely in the cryptocurrency community, causing investors to once again turn their attention to Bitcoin’s long-term potential.

*This is not investment advice.

