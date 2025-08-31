ERS Stores Touch Down In Fort Lauderdale As Embraer’s 2,000th Jet Takes Flight

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 12:22
B
B$0.68559+1.96%
U
U$0.0168+7.00%
holoride
RIDE$0.001052--%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.39+0.31%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012149-39.43%
Forta
FORT$0.0667+2.69%

Embraer recently delivered its 2,000th private jet.

Embraer

Luxury retailing at airports serving the growing private-jet market is on the rise and Executive Retail Shops (ERS) is at the forefront of a new distribution sub-channel within the travel retailer market.

In the same week as the Executive Jets division of Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer delivered its 2,000th private jet, ERS said it would open two new store locations with the Sheltair Aviation FBO (fixed-base operator) at Fort Lauderdale—Hollywood International Airport in Florida, less than an hour’s drive from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club and a 20-minute ride to Aventura Mall.

FBOs are essentially service hubs at airports that caters to general aviation (non-commercial) private and charter traffic providing fueling, hangar space, maintenance and repair facilities, and crew support. For high-net-worth travelers, they offer a fast and convenient way to get from A to B without the typical hassles like slow check-ins and security lines often seen at regular commercial airports.

In the United States, companies like Signature Flight Support and Atlantic Aviation have dominant positions in the FBO market. Despite the high-spending clientele, retail has rarely been a major consideration; the thinking has been that rich travelers’ time is precious, so the focus has been on discreet lounges and dining—and a quick getaway.

ERS—part of Medley, FL-based Duty Free Holdings LLC which also runs regular airport shops and duty-free border shopping—has changed that somewhat. Its two new stores at Fort Lauderdale bring the retailer up to 21 points of distribution across the U.S., making it a go-to player for luxury shopping in private aviation.

Untapped retail potential from private jets

James Mullaney, president of Executive Retails Shops told me that ERS “is currently the only true travel retail company operating within private airports” but he admitted that others are now beginning to recognize the opportunity. He added: “The potential is significant: there are an estimated 3,000 to 3,400 FBOs across the U.S. alone. Beyond domestic expansion, there is also untapped potential in high-traffic leisure destinations such as the Caribbean, including markets like St. Thomas.”

At Fort Lauderdale Airport, ERS’s main unit will be a sleek and modern 693-square-foot flagship store that will showcase top-end spirits, fragrances and jewelry. The emphasis will be on indulgence, with prices reaching over $10,000 for an exclusive Louis XIII Cognac, to $50 for a fragrance. In beauty, brands on display will include Dolce & Gabbana, Jimmy Choo, Versace, and niche labels like Initio Parfums Prives, Michael Malul London, and Parfums de Marly. A smaller boutique shop measuring 325 square feet is slated to open this winter 2025, solely dedicated to high-end fragrances.

Executive Retail Shops is selling high-end product lines at Fort Lauderdale—Hollywood International Airport in Florida

Executive Retail Shops

As well as shopping in-store ERS has a click-and-collect service allowing busy travelers to orders online and choose either in-store pickup or delivery directly to their terminal. Mullaney said: “These new locations at Sheltair are designed with the private jet traveler in mind—those who know exactly what they want and value both luxury and convenience. Our flagship and boutique are a testament to the growing demand for elevated retail offerings in private aviation.”

Private jet market still in development

Private jet demand has been on a strong growth path. For example, Embraer’s executive aviation business has seen an average compound growth rate of 14% since 2002, when the first executive jet rolled off the production line. In 2024, nearly one in every three small and midsize cabin jets delivered was an Embraer Phenom or Praetor.

Along with that growth has also come innovation with access to a wider clientele. Jessica Fisher, founder and CEO of Flyjets, has taken a tech-driven, eco-conscious approach to private aviation by building a first-of-its-kind peer-to-peer aviation marketplace called Flyjets Exchange. It allows travelers to resell charter seats, jet-card hours, and empty legs—helping flyers to cut costs while maximizing aircraft utilization. Real-time bidding and time-based auctions are also part of the offer, making private flying more affordable and efficient.

The momentum is good news for ERS which will allow the retailer to scale quickly in a sector that is only just beginning to be developed. Mullaney told Forbes.com that from 2024 to 2025, projected sales growth is expected to be in the region of 400% year over year, giving the company a ramp on which to build future business.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/kevinrozario/2025/08/30/ers-stores-touch-down-in-fort-lauderdale-as-embraers-2000th-jet-takes-flight/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A whale sold 275 BTC in 6 days and bought 6802.7 ETH and deposited it into Aave V3 for lending.

A whale sold 275 BTC in 6 days and bought 6802.7 ETH and deposited it into Aave V3 for lending.

PANews reported on August 31 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past 6 days, a whale sold 275 BTC worth US$30.5 million, purchased 6,802.7 ETH at US$4,482, and provided it to Aave V3 for lending.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,700.29+0.34%
AaveToken
AAVE$321.23+1.66%
Ethereum
ETH$4,450.64+1.62%
Partager
PANews2025/08/31 12:19
Partager
Analyst: Doubts about Bitcoin's rise will continue for years, with the biggest obstacle being psychological rather than technical

Analyst: Doubts about Bitcoin's rise will continue for years, with the biggest obstacle being psychological rather than technical

PANews reported on August 31st that, according to Cointelegraph, Bitcoin consultant Luke Broyles stated on the Coin Stories podcast that skepticism about Bitcoin's ability to rise further has persisted for years, and even if the price reaches millions, this skepticism is likely to persist, and change may take "an extremely long time." Broyles believes that Bitcoin's biggest obstacle is not technical, but psychological, as most people still don't believe it can improve their daily lives. "Unfortunately, I think many people won't make the switch until they see it for themselves."
Threshold
T$0.01632+0.92%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00213014+2.52%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012151-42.31%
Partager
PANews2025/08/31 12:13
Partager
Best Crypto Presale To Join This Month As SPX6900 And Apecoin Hold Strong

Best Crypto Presale To Join This Month As SPX6900 And Apecoin Hold Strong

The post Best Crypto Presale To Join This Month As SPX6900 And Apecoin Hold Strong appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What drives investors to chase early-stage crypto opportunities? Is it the chance for exponential returns, or the credibility of a well-engineered presale? The best crypto presale to join this month is clearly making waves, as BullZilla’s live presale sold 4.7 billion tokens within hours of launch. Analysts point to this as a signal of both strong demand and community excitement. BullZilla ($BZIL) combines engineered scarcity with gamified engagement, making it one of the best crypto presales to join this month. The presale starts at $0.00000575 and is structured in 24 progressive stages, ensuring early participants gain a pricing advantage. Each milestone is paired with live token burns, community events, and incentives, driving both hype and tangible value. Comparatively, SPX6900 and Apecoin are established tokens with proven ecosystems. SPX6900 leverages staking rewards and NFT integration to maintain investor interest, while Apecoin emphasizes gamified participation and utility in the decentralized finance space. For investors analyzing the best crypto presale to join this month, these coins provide a benchmark to assess BullZilla’s potential upside and risk profile. While SPX6900 and Apecoin represent stability and ecosystem maturity, BullZilla’s presale captures early-stage momentum, making it one of the most compelling plays among the best crypto presale to join this month. BullZilla ($BZIL): The Presale That Headlines the Future BullZilla does not just enter the meme coin market; it storms into it with mechanisms designed to amplify scarcity, reward loyalty, and generate cinematic engagement. The BullZilla presale is live at $0.00000575 and has sold 4.7 billion tokens within hours, confirming the massive market appetite. This positions BullZilla as one of the most affordable yet explosive opportunities available, clearly setting it apart as the best crypto presale to join this month. BullZilla HODL Furnace: Stake, Lock, Earn By staking their $BZIL tokens, holders can lock into an…
Waves
WAVES$1.144-0.48%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.96+1.85%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01293+0.38%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 12:32
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A whale sold 275 BTC in 6 days and bought 6802.7 ETH and deposited it into Aave V3 for lending.

Analyst: Doubts about Bitcoin's rise will continue for years, with the biggest obstacle being psychological rather than technical

Best Crypto Presale To Join This Month As SPX6900 And Apecoin Hold Strong

September 1 Token Unlock Nears — World Liberty Financial to Release 20% of Ethereum-Based Supply

Bitcoin $1M and Ethereum $60K: Tom Lee Predicts Massive Crypto Shift