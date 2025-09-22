Digitap, a new coin at $0.012, might be the leading crypto to buy today for blending DeFi and TradFi. #partnercontentDigitap, a new coin at $0.012, might be the leading crypto to buy today for blending DeFi and TradFi. #partnercontent

ETF fast-track fuels optimism as Digitap presale grows

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/22 18:22
DeFi
DEFI$0.001752-1.79%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Digitap, a new coin at $0.012, might be the leading crypto to buy today for blending DeFi and TradFi.

Table of Contents

  • Crypto legends show significant price rally 
  • Digitap: A future altcoin on Wall Street? 
  • Closing thoughts 
Summary
  • SEC’s streamlined approval process reduces ETF launch time from 240 days to 75.
  • Analysts expect major price moves in leading altcoins under the new framework.
  • Digitap is positioning itself as a banking–DeFi bridge, with early presale demand rising.

Solana and XRP ETFs may hit the market sooner rather than later following the SEC’s newly approved changes, which cut launch time to 75 days. With the approval process streamlined, the next altcoin institution that could be coming for is Digitap (TAP). This new altcoin bridges the gap between traditional banking and digital finance and is hailed by experts as a strong new player in the market.

Crypto legends show significant price rally 

According to recent changes approved by the US SEC, the new model reduces product launch time from a maximum of 240 days to 75 days. This development is widely believed to be a turning point for digital asset regulation. Unsurprisingly, the Solana ETF is expected to be among the first instruments launched under this new regulatory model. 

Meanwhile, the Solana price crossed $240 following a 34% rally on its weekly chart. Next could be a breakout above $300 and a new all-time high, backed by strong volume or a SOL ETF approval. According to den_club, a top analyst on X, SOL will likely top at $1,000 this year.  

The XRP coin has been underperforming on the market of late. It hovers around the $3.0 support, with a slight dip in price on the 7-day chart. However, a potential XRP ETF could turn the tide, a new all-time high is on the table. 

Digitap: A future altcoin on Wall Street? 

As a bridge between traditional finance and decentralized finance, Digitap entering Wall Street won’t be surprising. It stands out as the world’s first omni-bank, designed to integrate the flexibility of cryptocurrency with the reliability of conventional banks. 

Offering users the best of both worlds, transactions will be swift, borderless and private. It’s a one-stop payment platform that offers speed and low cost that legacy banks can’t match, with near-zero fees. With the application live and running, these aren’t empty promises. 

With experts hailing it as the future of finance, its utility coin, TAP, is arguably the best new crypto to invest in this year. A token costs only $0.012 in the first round, which smart investors have been stockpiling ahead of the price increase to $0.015 in the next round. Early funding surpassing $110,000 in a matter of days highlights the growing investor demand. 

Closing thoughts 

While the XRP and Solana ETFs are on track to go live soon, TAP at $0.012 is considered a steal. This new DeFi protocol intersects with traditional finance, offering users the best of both worlds. Given future adoption, its utility coin breaking into the top 100 cryptocurrencies won’t be surprising. 

To learn more about Digitap, visit its presale and socials. 

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is $1 Remotely Possible? Experts Suggest Pivoting to Cardano and Digitap

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is $1 Remotely Possible? Experts Suggest Pivoting to Cardano and Digitap

The Dogecoin price reaching $1 is slowly becoming a distant dream; can a memecoin be valued as much? With utility-backed altcoins having actual use cases besides being a store of value, experts suggest buying the Cardano coin and Digitap ($TAP). $TAP, underpriced at $0.012 in the first presale round, is a top crypto to buy […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is $1 Remotely Possible? Experts Suggest Pivoting to Cardano and Digitap  appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
1
1$0.007436-24.77%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.375-1.31%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001463-16.63%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/22 18:00
Partager
MetaMask Stablecoin mUSD Breaks Supply Milestone in 7 Days: Details

MetaMask Stablecoin mUSD Breaks Supply Milestone in 7 Days: Details

MetaMask's mUSD stablecoin has seen its circulating supply jump from 15 million to 65 million within 7 days. The post MetaMask Stablecoin mUSD Breaks Supply Milestone in 7 Days: Details appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Partager
Coinspeaker2025/09/22 18:32
Partager
Rich Pepe ($PRICH) Token Presale Has Begun: The Meme Coin Opportunity of 2025?

Rich Pepe ($PRICH) Token Presale Has Begun: The Meme Coin Opportunity of 2025?

For those who missed out on the PEPE meme coin craze, a brand-new contender is now taking the stage: Rich Pepe ($PRICH).
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01203-11.41%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000969-8.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002322-13.39%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 20:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is $1 Remotely Possible? Experts Suggest Pivoting to Cardano and Digitap

MetaMask Stablecoin mUSD Breaks Supply Milestone in 7 Days: Details

Rich Pepe ($PRICH) Token Presale Has Begun: The Meme Coin Opportunity of 2025?

XRP Price Targets $3.3 Breakout After Support Retest and Adoption

Why Investors Recognize BullZilla as the Best Crypto Presale Now While Chainlink and WLFI Expand DeFi Solutions