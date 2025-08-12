ETF Recap: Bitcoin and Ether Funds Rebound With Big Weekly Gains

Par : Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/12 05:30
GAINS
GAINS$0.02712-2.27%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010751+6.54%

Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) snapped early-week losses to close with a $247 million net inflow, while ether ETFs notched $327 million in gains, with both markets seeing strong institutional participation.

Bitcoin and Ether Post $247 Million and $327 Million Weekly Gains

What began as a bruising start to the week for crypto ETFs turned into a roaring comeback. Investors piled back into both bitcoin and ether funds on Thursday and Friday, erasing earlier outflows and ending the week deep in the green.

Bitcoin ETFs racked up a total $246.75 million in inflow for the week. Blackrock’s IBIT led with $188.92 million, while Bitwise’s BITB added $62.26 million. Grayscale’s Bitcoin Mini Trust brought in $30.58 million, while Vaneck’s HODL added $25.57 million.

Smaller boosts came from Grayscale’s GBTC ($3.40 million) and Franklin’s EZBC ($3.38 million). Fidelity’s FBTC (-$55.18 million), Valkyrie’s BRRR (-$6.44 million), and Ark 21Shares’ ARKB (-$5.76 million) were the only notable laggards.

ETF Recap: Bitcoin and Ether Funds Rebound With Big Weekly GainsSource: Sosovalue

Ether ETFs closed with a $326.83 million net inflow, powered by Blackrock’s ETHA ($105.44 million) and Fidelity’s FETH ($109.05 million). Grayscale’s ETHE (+$28.86 million) and Ether Mini Trust (+$22.74 million) joined the rally.

Bitwise’s ETHW (+$32.63 million) and Vaneck’s ETHV (+$12.27 million) added more fire to the inflows while additional contributions of $5.84 million, $5.08 million, and $3.94 million were seen on Franklin’s EZET, Invesco’s QETH, and 21Shares’ CETH.

Trading volumes remained strong with $3 – $4 billion daily for BTC ETFs and $1 – $2 billion for ETH ETFs, signaling sustained investor appetite. With sentiment shifting sharply midweek, the rebound suggests institutional confidence is alive and well.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

PANews reported on June 19 that Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences for the attack.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0902+23.56%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 13:04
Partager
North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cryptoslate, a North Korean developer has obtained advanced permissions in the Keeper-Wallet code base of Waves Protocol. The account "AhegaoXXX" has pushed
Waves
WAVES$1.4385+7.68%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0902+23.56%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02596-4.59%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:05
Partager
Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Recently, as Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe visited China, PANews met with him for an exclusive interview. Sota shared his personal experiences and the development journey of the Astar project, revealing details about the eagerly anticipated "Sony Chain."
MetYa
MET$0.2259-1.22%
Major
MAJOR$0.1565-3.63%
Partager
PANews2024/06/21 11:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

Live Utility: Cold Wallet Pays You Now, While Ethereum Waits on $15K and Tron’s Volume Hits 11 Billion