ETFs market impact: Quid Miner cloud mining leads the passive income model

2025/09/20 23:55
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

As ETFs bring institutions into crypto, Quid Miner drives mainstream adoption with green, compliant cloud mining.

Table of Contents

  • Why cloud mining is gaining attention
  • Quid Miner’s positioning
  • Quid Miner’s core advantages
  • How to get started with QuidMiner cloud mining
  • Why Quid Miner is different
  • Conclusion
Summary
  • Quid Miner offers AI-optimized cloud mining with massive payouts, no hardware costs, and global coverage in 180+ countries.
  • Quid Miner uses audits, renewable energy, and third-party pools for secure, transparent mining.
  • Supporting BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE & more, Quid Miner delivers efficient, ESG-aligned mining for millions of users.

With the approval of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) ETFs and the impending launch of an XRP ETF, the crypto market has once again entered the spotlight. 

ETFs have opened the door to regulatory compliance for institutional investors, but they primarily focus on price exposure and fail to meet investors’ needs for stable cash flow in highly volatile markets.

Against the backdrop of tightening regulations and the energy transition, cloud mining is moving from a niche endeavor to a mainstream one. Quid Miner, headquartered in the UK, is being considered by more and more European and American investors due to its compliance, green energy and automation advantages.

Why cloud mining is gaining attention

Traditional mining requires expensive hardware and significant electricity consumption, making it unsuitable for average investors. 

Cloud mining simplifies the process through a contract-based model, allowing users to access a global computing network without hardware or electricity costs. Daily income is automatically settled and distributed to the account, which is closer to the interest or coupon in traditional finance and is therefore regarded as a new cash flow model.

Quid Miner’s positioning

Founded in 2010, Quid Miner officially entered the cloud mining market in 2018 and currently operates in over 180 countries worldwide. The platform utilizes a transparent contract mechanism, combined with compliance audits, AI-powered computing optimization, and renewable energy, providing users with a secure and sustainable way to participate.

As of mid-2025, Quid Miner has served millions of registered users and established partnerships with multiple compliant third-party mining pools to ensure transparent and traceable revenue settlement. The company also plans to add 1 GW of renewable energy capacity by the end of 2026, further solidifying its strategic position in ESG investing.

Quid Miner’s core advantages

1. AI-Powered Computing Scheduling – Leveraging artificial intelligence to optimize computing power allocation in real time, Quid Miner prioritizes mainstream assets such as BTC, ETH, SOL and XRP, improving efficiency and stability.

2. Multi-currency support — covering BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, BCH, USDT, etc., to meet the diverse configuration needs of investors.

3. Green energy drive – Current data centers mainly use wind and solar energy, which is in line with ESG investment trends and promotes low-carbon and sustainable development.

4. Institutional-Grade Security – Integrated McAfee® and Cloudflare® security systems provide multi-layered protection to ensure account and transaction security.

5. Daily Cash Flow — Using a “daily output + instant distribution” model, investors can obtain predictable and transparent returns even in volatile markets.

How to get started with QuidMiner cloud mining

Step 1: Register an Account

Use an email address to register an account. New users receive a $15 welcome bonus and an additional $0.60 for daily check-ins.

Step 2: Select a Contract

The platform offers a variety of USD-denominated contracts, ranging from short-term trials to long-term investments, helping investors maintain stable returns in volatile markets. Deposits support mainstream assets such as BTC, ETH, XRP, and USDT, with the system automatically converting to USD to mitigate risk.

Step 3: Daily Revenue Received

Once the contract is activated, the computing power will start operating immediately. The system liquidates and distributes profits daily, and investors can withdraw or reinvest freely, gradually forming a long-term cash flow.

Who uses Quid Miner?

  • New users: Get started quickly, no technical background required
  • Young investors: Explore passive income with small amounts of money
  • Professionals: Add extra cash flow to busy schedules
  • Home users: Expand financial management channels and enhance financial security
  • Institutional clients: Compliance and transparency make Quid Miner suitable for long-term, large-scale investments.

Why Quid Miner is different

Traditional mining requires high hardware investment and enormous energy consumption. Quid Miner significantly lowers the barrier to entry by combining cloud computing power, automated management, and renewable energy. Users can access a global computing network with just a mobile phone and receive real daily output.

This model not only eliminates financial and technological barriers but also gradually enables digital assets to possess cash flow properties, bringing them closer to fixed-income products in traditional finance and providing new investment tools for individuals and institutions.

Conclusion

With the approval of BTC and ETH ETFs and the impending launch of an XRP ETF, the crypto market is entering a new phase where compliance and cash flow go hand in hand. ETFs provide liquidity, while Quid Miner cloud mining, through its daily settlement mechanism, offers investors a new passive income model.

Against the backdrop of the global energy transition and ongoing regulatory policies, cloud mining is increasingly being viewed by investors as a trend worthy of attention. Quid Miner has thus become a key bridge connecting energy, capital, and blockchain.

To learn more about Quid miner, visit the official website and download the app. 

Email: [email protected]

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
