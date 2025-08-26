ETFs Need to Pull in Nearly $1B to Avoid Second Biggest Monthly Outflow on Record

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 22:06
U
U$0.01137-9.04%
RealLink
REAL$0.0566-5.68%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,854.77-2.34%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$----%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017637-9.89%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000007-1.40%

Bitcoin BTC$110,104.61 bulls face a lofty challenge this week: funnel nearly $1 billion into the U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and prevent these publicly listed institutional investment vehicles from registering their second-worst performance on record.

In January 2024, Nasdaq listed 11 spot bitcoin ETFs, allowing investors to take exposure to the cryptocurrency while eliminating the need for self-custody of coins. Since then, these funds have cumulatively amassed $53.9 billion in investor money.

However, this month has been a different story. These funds have registered a net outflow of $972 million, which is the second-largest since their inception, only behind the $3.56 billion in February, according to data source SoSoValue. A negative tally by Friday would mark the end of the four-month inflows streak.

The slowdown in uptake for ETFs is one of the key reasons for BTC’s dour price performance this month, according to analysts. The spot price peaked at a record high of over $124,000 early this month and last changed hands just above $100,000.

“This month alone could see the second-highest outflow on record, compared with February’s $3.5 billion peak during the U.S. tariff debacle. Seasonal headwinds may not last, but they are a reminder that flow and seasonality matter,” Matrixport said in Tuesday’s edition of Chart of the Day.

The firm added that this remains a period to “tread carefully,” even though macro and liquidity drivers could eventually push BTC higher.

BTC monthly ETF netflow. (SoSoValue)

The consensus is that BTC will continue to gain ground into the year, potentially reaching levels above $150,000. But that would require sizable inflows, according to 10x Research’s founder Markus Thielen.

“Some argue that bitcoin’s macro narrative alone is what matters, but without real capital flows, the price cannot rise. To reach $150,000, Bitcoin would require roughly $404 billion in total inflows this year—meaning an additional $173 billion between now and year-end,” Thielen said in a note to clients Tuesday.

“That is double the combined allocations from Bitcoin ETFs and MicroStrategy since early January 2024,” he added.

Note that ether ETFs have registered a net inflow of $3.23 billion this month, extending the winning streak since April.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/26/bitcoin-etfs-need-to-pull-in-nearly-usd1b-this-week-to-avoid-second-biggest-monthly-outflow-on-record

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

Resolv&#39;s goal is to build an efficient revenue cycle that continuously returns value to RESOLV holders.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01313+0.69%
Resolv
RESOLV$0.15134+3.75%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 18:30
Partager
PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Meitu founder Cai Wensheng purchased Tin Hau Commercial Building for about HK$650 million and will build an AI-Web3 entrepreneurship center; the U.S. House of Representatives will release a draft cryptocurrency regulation before the hearing on May 6; Binance Alpha added Housecoin (House) and XAI gork (gork).
U
U$0.01137-9.04%
Xai
XAI$0.04907+0.65%
Catalyse AI
CAI$0.00094-18.26%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 17:14
Partager
Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

AI search startup Perplexity has announced its plan to share its revenue among publishers after accusations of ripping content. According to Chief Executive Officer Aravind Srinivas, the company has allocated $42.5 million in revenue with media outlets. In the new program, publishers will earn when their content receives web traffic through Perplexity’s Comet internet browser, […]
Startup
STARTUP$0.007627-8.77%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1244+4.80%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 23:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Shiba Inu: Shibarium Activity Slumps as Transaction Volume Falls to 2-Month Low

MetaMask launches social login feature, supports creating and restoring wallets using Google or Apple accounts