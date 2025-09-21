ETH Chases $9K, ADA Holds $0.88, BDAG’s $0.0013 Offer Ends in a Day

Ethereum (ETH) is holding around $4,300, with resistance near $4,450 still blocking a clear breakout. Cardano (ADA) trades just under $0.90, defending support at $0.86 while aiming for $0.92-$0.95 if momentum builds. Both coins remain on watchlists, but their next moves depend heavily on external catalysts like institutional flows and sentiment shifts.

BlockDAG (BDAG) has raised nearly $410M+, with 26.3B coins sold, 312K holders, 19K miners shipped, and 3M users on its X1 app. The current Batch 30 price at $0.0013 will end in 24 hours, while the September 25 Awakening Testnet will introduce blockchain activation and miner integration.

Ethereum Faces Breakout Test as Institutions Accumulate

Ethereum trades near $4,300, stuck between strong resistance at $4,450 and support around $4,281-$4,075. Momentum indicators remain neutral, with the RSI flat and MACD showing little direction. This consolidation suggests the market is waiting for a decisive move. A breakout above $4,450 could trigger gains toward $4,749 and $4,832, while a breakdown risks $3,747.

Institutional demand strengthens Ethereum’s outlook. BitMine Immersion Technologies now holds over 2.069 million ETH, worth nearly $8.9 billion, making it the largest corporate Ethereum treasury and second-largest overall crypto treasury worldwide.

Such accumulation underlines long-term confidence in ETH’s value. Investors are watching closely: either a breakout above resistance or a defense of key supports could set Ethereum’s next major trend.

ADA Targets $0.95 as Buyers Defend Critical Support

Cardano (ADA) is trading close to $0.88, with buyers holding firm above $0.86. The 50-period moving average around $0.84 continues to act as rising support, helping ADA recover from recent pullbacks. Momentum indicators such as RSI remain steady near 60, showing strength without overbought risk, while volume trends confirm active participation from traders.

If ADA clears resistance at $0.90, analysts expect the price to push toward the $0.92-$0.95 range. Failure to hold $0.86 could expose the next support zone near $0.83. Investors should note that the current setup offers a defined structure: solid support, clear resistance, and room for upside. Sustained buying interest above $0.86 may position ADA for a stronger move toward the $1 mark.

Offer Ends in 24 Hours: Last Chance at Grabbing BlockDAG for $0.0013

BlockDAG has officially crossed the halfway mark toward its ambitious $600 million presale target, securing nearly $410 million to date. This isn’t just about raising funds; it reflects global consensus forming around the project’s long-term credibility.

With 26.3 billion coins sold, 312,000 holders, 19,000 miners being shipped, and 3 million X1 users, the momentum is already built. The presale is now in Batch 30, priced at a special $0.0013 rate, which ends tomorrow. This offer has created a narrow window before September 25’s Awakening Testnet locks in BlockDAG’s next chapter.

The halfway point is not a finish line but the start of an acceleration phase. Capital of this size signals trust, and trust accelerates adoption. Once the Awakening Testnet goes live, showing live blockchain activation and miner integration, the proof will push sentiment from confidence into conviction. At that point, today’s discounted entry will be gone, and new buyers will face higher valuations.

Every milestone reached, whether measured in holders, miners, or funds, shrinks the available entry point. The $0.0013 won’t return once it ends. The $600M goal is within sight, and when it’s reached, $0.0013 will be remembered as a missed opportunity. The window is closing faster than many realize.

Final Words

Ethereum's setup could deliver major gains, but resistance and dependency on institutional flows expose risk. ADA's forecast remains promising, yet its resistance zone near $0.90 demands a clean breakout to prove strength.

BlockDAG has raised nearly $410M with global user adoption and millions of miners.

The upcoming Awakening Testnet on September 25 will show core blockchain activation and system integrity in real time. The current presale price is $0.0013.

