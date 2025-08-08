ETH Ecosystem Rides Policy Momentum – BAY Miner Launches ETH Cloud Mining Service to Unlock Passive Daily Income

Recently, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) launched “Project Crypto”, while the White House introduced a federal support plan for the digital asset industry. Ethereum has been identified as a core ecosystem priority under these initiatives.

Despite minor short-term price fluctuations, ETH has gained over 43% in the past 30 days, driven by continued institutional accumulation. The long-term value trend of Ethereum is increasingly evident.

Instead of staying on the sidelines, now is the time to act.

Not a Trader? BAY Miner Offers a Smarter Way to Earn ETH

In response to market volatility and high technical barriers, BAY Miner now offers ETH cloud mining, allowing users to earn ETH daily – with no need to buy mining rigs or engage in active trading.

This service provides a seamless, fully automated entry point into Ethereum’s value creation, with predictable, daily payouts and zero complexity.

3 Steps to Start Earning ETH Automatically

  1. Create an account: Visit www.bayminer.com, register with your email, and receive a $15 welcome bonus.
  2. Deposit ETH: Send ETH to your personalized wallet address assigned by the platform.
  3. Mining starts automatically: Once the contract is successfully purchased, the system will automatically allocate hashrate and begin issuing daily ETH rewards.

Mining Plan Overview

7-Day Plan: Short-term, low risk – ideal for beginners

30-Day Plan: Stable returns – suitable for mid-term capital allocation

90-Day Plan: Supports compounding – optimized for long-term passive income

All plans support ETH funding. The process is fully automated. For details, visit the official website.

Why Choose BAY Miner?

  • No hardware or technical expertise required -sign up and start immediately
  • Daily ETH payouts – automatically credited to your wallet
  • Flexible mining cycles – 7-day / 30-day / 90-day plans with compounding support
  • Transparent and compliant operations – over 10 million users globally, with verifiable data
  • ETH payments supported – direct access, easy deposits, and flexible withdrawals

User review: “Much easier than trading. I get daily payouts automatically – no need to wait for the market to go up.”

About BAY Miner

BAY Miner is a globally leading, compliance-focused cloud mining platform. It supports multiple major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC), with a mission to help users build low-barrier, automated, and sustainable passive income systems.

With a presence across North America, and Europe, BAY Miner operates multiple audited data centers and provides services to over 10 million users worldwide, delivering long-term and stable crypto mining solutions.

Don’t wait for the next bull run – start earning ETH daily today.
BAY Miner Cloud Mining helps turn your ETH into a continuously growing source of passive income.

