ETH & ENGU Breakout; BDAG’s $403M Presale Makes it Next Big Crypto

ETH Stays Above $4.4K & PENGU Price Pushes Higher While BlockDAG’s $403M Presale Makes It the Next Big Crypto

What drives real confidence in crypto right now—charts or actual progress? Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) price prediction shows strong momentum as the coin stays near $0.03 with steady smart money inflows pointing toward another breakout. At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) price today holds firm above $4,400 after touching fresh highs, supported by ETF demand and excitement around the upcoming Fusaka upgrade.

While these updates draw plenty of attention, an even bigger story is developing. BlockDAG (BDAG) is not waiting for its official launch to prove value. Miners are already being delivered worldwide, builders are already receiving grants, and live integrations with Uniswap, Axelar, and Rarable are active now. Instead of promising utility for the future, BlockDAG is moving forward as if it were already online. This hands-on progress is why so many now call it the next big crypto, making it a leading choice for those who want to stay ahead in 2025.

BlockDAG $403M Presale Sets the Pace for Future Growth

While Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) and Ethereum (ETH) continue to grab attention, BlockDAG is breaking the normal rules of presales. Instead of waiting for a launch date to prove itself, the project is already delivering. Miners are being shipped worldwide, with over 19,000 units in users’ hands and thousands more moving every week. That puts real hardware to work even before the network goes live, a rare move that flips the typical order in crypto launches.

Funding is also active today. Rather than waiting to hand out grants after launch, BlockDAG (BDAG) is already paying builders in BDAG and USDT. Hackathons in Africa and other regions have funded new projects, with teams like Starvara and POI receiving direct support. This confirms that builders are creating now, not just talking about what may happen later.

Partnerships go beyond empty promises as well. BlockDAG has live integrations with Uniswap, Axelar, and Rarable. The Rarable team is co-developing an NFT marketplace, while Axelar and Uniswap make cross-chain swaps and liquidity fully functional. These working parts give BlockDAG’s system strong proof of utility.

With over 26.1 billion coins sold, the presale has already raised over $403 million, moving into Batch 30 for $0.03, marking a 2900% surge. Even with those gains, a limited-time $0.0013 rollback offer is live to celebrate the mega deployment event in Singapore in the coming weeks. This is why many refer to it as the next big crypto. For anyone searching beyond speculation, BlockDAG is already showing the power of a live system before its launch day.

Pudgy Penguins Price Prediction Points to Breakout

The latest Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) price prediction shows the coin trading in the $0.030–$0.031 zone, with strong resistance forming close to $0.035. Market watchers say if $0.030 remains solid, short-term moves could lift PENGU toward $0.038 and possibly $0.042 by mid-September. Backing this outlook are smart money flows exceeding $300,000, along with indicators such as RSI and MACD, suggesting that strength is returning. On the other hand, slipping under the $0.030 level may see a fall toward $0.025, making support levels important in the near term.

Looking further ahead, projections for Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) price prediction show end-of-year targets between $0.065 and $0.081. Long-term, the coin is being talked about with ranges as high as $0.25 by 2028 and $0.58 by 2029. Excitement is growing thanks to Pudgy Party’s game release, new NFT tie-ins, and meme coin buzz heading into Q4. For many, this positions PENGU as one of the top names to watch with short-term breakout potential and long-term growth appeal.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today Holds Firm Above $4.4K

Ethereum (ETH) price today is trading near $4,473, holding steady after ranging between $4,300 and $4,450 in early September. This comes after a late-August rally that lifted ETH close to $4,956, marking a monthly rise of 25%. Analysts say strength is being fueled by ETF demand in the U.S. and Australia, plus increased participation from large institutions. Extra support comes from steady inflows into DeFi apps and higher stablecoin activity, giving Ethereum the base it needs even during broader volatility.

Looking ahead, Ethereum’s roadmap is helping to maintain strong market energy. The Fusaka upgrade promises better scalability and lower gas fees, adding a direct reason for buyers to remain active.

Analysts project that if institutional adoption continues to grow into Q4 with favorable policy updates, ETH could target $7,500 to $12,000. For now, the Ethereum (ETH) price today shows stability near multi-month highs. Each dip has drawn renewed interest, proving that ETH continues to play a central role and keeping it one of the top picks in global crypto markets.

BlockDAG Driving the Next Big Crypto Story

The Ethereum (ETH) price today shows strength above $4,400, backed by ETF adoption and its upcoming Fusaka upgrade, which could reduce gas costs and push scalability forward. On the other side, Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) price prediction remains in focus, with smart money inflows supporting potential targets of $0.038 to $0.042 in the short term and much higher ranges longer term if support levels hold. Both are shaping headlines, but BlockDAG is setting a different kind of pace.

This network isn’t talking about what might happen after launch; it’s already proving it. Miners are being delivered, hackathons are funding real projects, and integrations with Uniswap, Axelar, and Rarable are live today. That’s why many see it as the best crypto to buy in 2025, because it’s acting like a network already launched. Every day the $0.0013 price window stays open is one fewer chance to catch up.

