The post ETH Price Breaks Support Margin as Red Trades Continue, New Buying Zone Soon? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ETH price broke out of the support level of $4,389.69. Ted Pillows hinted that there could be a new dip buying zone between $3,700 and $3,800. A whale wallet panic sold 1,000 Ethereum tokens. ETH price was set for a support margin of around $4,300, but the token has broken that level. It is anticipated that the price will further decline in the days to come. A whale has reportedly sold Ethereum tokens worth more than $72 million. Simultaneously, another whale engaged in panic sales days after buying at a low ETH price. ETH Price Breaches Near Support Margin ETH price had a support level of $4,389.69 when it was hovering around $4,500. However, Ethereum token has broken that margin by declining to $4,154.02. This reflects that the Ethereum token has plummeted by 7.05% in the last 24 hours. It is now estimated that ETH price could fall to a lower value instead of positively reacting to the 25 bps rate cut. The ETH price also reflects a decline of 8.02% in the last 7 days and 12.23% in the last 30 days. Thereby, establishing a breakout beyond the daily chart triangle. The crucial resistance mark of Ethereum token is at $4,529.56, slightly above $4,482.93, which is an alternative resistance zone. Ongoing volatility is 2.98%, FGI is 45 points, and overall sentiments are bearish around ETH price. Whale Activity Amid Heavy Liquidation Ted Pillows, a notable opinion leader, highlighted that a whale sold Ethereum tokens worth $72.88 million. Ted added that the sale was made just moments ahead of the market dump. Ted Pillows earlier noted that ETH was trapped in a liquidity level of $4,100. He then added that a dip between $3,700 and $3,800 could be his new buying zone. The whale activity comes at a time when… The post ETH Price Breaks Support Margin as Red Trades Continue, New Buying Zone Soon? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ETH price broke out of the support level of $4,389.69. Ted Pillows hinted that there could be a new dip buying zone between $3,700 and $3,800. A whale wallet panic sold 1,000 Ethereum tokens. ETH price was set for a support margin of around $4,300, but the token has broken that level. It is anticipated that the price will further decline in the days to come. A whale has reportedly sold Ethereum tokens worth more than $72 million. Simultaneously, another whale engaged in panic sales days after buying at a low ETH price. ETH Price Breaches Near Support Margin ETH price had a support level of $4,389.69 when it was hovering around $4,500. However, Ethereum token has broken that margin by declining to $4,154.02. This reflects that the Ethereum token has plummeted by 7.05% in the last 24 hours. It is now estimated that ETH price could fall to a lower value instead of positively reacting to the 25 bps rate cut. The ETH price also reflects a decline of 8.02% in the last 7 days and 12.23% in the last 30 days. Thereby, establishing a breakout beyond the daily chart triangle. The crucial resistance mark of Ethereum token is at $4,529.56, slightly above $4,482.93, which is an alternative resistance zone. Ongoing volatility is 2.98%, FGI is 45 points, and overall sentiments are bearish around ETH price. Whale Activity Amid Heavy Liquidation Ted Pillows, a notable opinion leader, highlighted that a whale sold Ethereum tokens worth $72.88 million. Ted added that the sale was made just moments ahead of the market dump. Ted Pillows earlier noted that ETH was trapped in a liquidity level of $4,100. He then added that a dip between $3,700 and $3,800 could be his new buying zone. The whale activity comes at a time when…

ETH Price Breaks Support Margin as Red Trades Continue, New Buying Zone Soon?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 02:20
NEAR
NEAR$2.943-6.39%
1
1$0.00916-18.36%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08489-3.73%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01203-9.48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017365-2.80%
RedStone
RED$0.5286-9.43%
SOON
SOON$0.3248-7.20%
Ethereum
ETH$4,188.02-6.24%
  • ETH price broke out of the support level of $4,389.69.
  • Ted Pillows hinted that there could be a new dip buying zone between $3,700 and $3,800.
  • A whale wallet panic sold 1,000 Ethereum tokens.

ETH price was set for a support margin of around $4,300, but the token has broken that level. It is anticipated that the price will further decline in the days to come. A whale has reportedly sold Ethereum tokens worth more than $72 million. Simultaneously, another whale engaged in panic sales days after buying at a low ETH price.

ETH Price Breaches Near Support Margin

ETH price had a support level of $4,389.69 when it was hovering around $4,500. However, Ethereum token has broken that margin by declining to $4,154.02. This reflects that the Ethereum token has plummeted by 7.05% in the last 24 hours. It is now estimated that ETH price could fall to a lower value instead of positively reacting to the 25 bps rate cut.

The ETH price also reflects a decline of 8.02% in the last 7 days and 12.23% in the last 30 days. Thereby, establishing a breakout beyond the daily chart triangle. The crucial resistance mark of Ethereum token is at $4,529.56, slightly above $4,482.93, which is an alternative resistance zone. Ongoing volatility is 2.98%, FGI is 45 points, and overall sentiments are bearish around ETH price.

Whale Activity Amid Heavy Liquidation

Ted Pillows, a notable opinion leader, highlighted that a whale sold Ethereum tokens worth $72.88 million. Ted added that the sale was made just moments ahead of the market dump. Ted Pillows earlier noted that ETH was trapped in a liquidity level of $4,100. He then added that a dip between $3,700 and $3,800 could be his new buying zone.

The whale activity comes at a time when funds worth $635 million have been liquidated in just 24 hours. Selling cryptocurrencies worth millions of US Dollars is attributed to the rising global economic uncertainty and the intention of profit-taking. It has also been reported that funds worth $1 billion were liquidated from the crypto market in 60 minutes.

Panic Selling at Low Price

According to a report by Lookonchain, a whale wallet 0x3c9E engaged in panic selling of 1,000 Ethereum tokens. They were worth approximately $4.19 million at the time of the transaction. Lookonchain noted that the whale wallet 0x3c9E has often engaged in buying high & selling low.

Lookonchain traced the whale wallet’s activity to the past 2 months to confirm its report. It earlier underlined the sale of 7,800 Ethereum tokens for a collective total of $34 million at that time. The whale wallet 0x3c9E had engaged in panic selling at that moment as well.

All eyes are on ETH price reclaiming the resistance margin of $4,389.69. A movement in a different direction could bring the dip buying zone to the range of $3,700 and $3,800.

The contents of this article are neither recommendations nor advice for crypto trading and investment. Research and risk assessment are crucial.

Highlighted Crypto News Today:

Millions Liquidated From Cryptocurrency Market Amid Global Crypto Price Fall

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/eth-price-breaks-support-margin-as-red-trades-continue-new-buying-zone-soon/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

The post Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell talks to reporters following the regular Federal Open Market Committee meetings at the Fed on July 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images The Federal Reserve is projecting only one rate cut in 2026, fewer than expected, according to its median projection. The central bank’s so-called dot plot, which shows 19 individual members’ expectations anonymously, indicated a median estimate of 3.4% for the federal funds rate at the end of 2026. That compares to a median estimate of 3.6% for the end of this year following two expected cuts on top of Wednesday’s reduction. A single quarter-point reduction next year is significantly more conservative than current market pricing. Traders are currently pricing in at two to three more rate cuts next year, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, updated shortly after the decision. The gauge uses prices on 30-day fed funds futures contracts to determine market-implied odds for rate moves. Here are the Fed’s latest targets from 19 FOMC members, both voters and nonvoters: Zoom In IconArrows pointing outwards The forecasts, however, showed a large difference of opinion with two voting members seeing as many as four cuts. Three officials penciled in three rate reductions next year. “Next year’s dot plot is a mosaic of different perspectives and is an accurate reflection of a confusing economic outlook, muddied by labor supply shifts, data measurement concerns, and government policy upheaval and uncertainty,” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management. The central bank has two policy meetings left for the year, one in October and one in December. Economic projections from the Fed saw slightly faster economic growth in 2026 than was projected in June, while the outlook for inflation was updated modestly higher for next year. There’s a lot of uncertainty…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08449-4.11%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017383-2.75%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:59
Partager
Peso in Freefall: U.S. Lifeline While Argentina Turns to Crypto

Peso in Freefall: U.S. Lifeline While Argentina Turns to Crypto

Argentina’s economic storm shows no signs of easing. The peso is in a tailspin, investor confidence is evaporating, and President Javier Milei’s credibility is fraying after a bruising election setback. Into this crisis steps Washington, offering a financial backstop. But while Wall Street might breathe easier, the Bitcoin crowd isn’t buying it.
Threshold
T$0.01538-5.58%
Union
U$0.010423-15.73%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01534-4.89%
Partager
Brave Newcoin2025/09/23 03:30
Partager
Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg

Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg

Bloomberg exposes Crypto.com’s 2023 user data leak. The perpetrators used phishing to access employee accounts, compromising privacy. A data breach that occurred in 2023 at Crypto.com compromised the personal information of its users, according to a disclosure by Bloomberg.  The hacking was planned by a well-known hacker organization known as Scattered Spider.  This team was […] The post Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017383-2.75%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01954-14.74%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000561-9.36%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/23 03:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Peso in Freefall: U.S. Lifeline While Argentina Turns to Crypto

Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg

Price Predictions 9/22: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, SOL, DOGE, ADA

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds