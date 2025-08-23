ETH Price Climbs as Jerome Powell Points to Dovish Fed Shift

Par : CoinGape
2025/08/23 00:47
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022764+4.32%
Ethereum
ETH$4,822.43+13.71%

ETH price surged to $4,646 on Friday after a dovish Fed outlook. Institutions now see the cryptocurrency as one of the biggest long-term investment opportunities.

Advertisement
Advertisement

ETH Price Rally Affirms Long-Term Stability As Market Confidence

According to the TradingView chart, ETH price has risen by nearly 10%, which is one of its strongest price movements in 2025. The rapid climb added more than $420 to its value in hours, sending confidence across crypto markets.

Ethereum Price Spikes Above $4,650 After Dovish Fed Outlook

The rally underscored Ethereum’s strength as investors turned to risk assets following a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell which markets considered as dovish.

Ethereum’s performance now shows a 23% gain over the past month and a 76% increase year-on-year. Over five years, ETH price is up more than 1,100%, positioning itself among the top-performing global assets.

Leading investors and analysts have shared their opinion regarding the ETH price rally. Tom Lee of Fundstrat compared Ethereum’s rise to the U.S. dollar’s shift in 1971 when it left the gold standard.

Hence, he described ETH as the biggest macro trade of the next 10 to 15 years. He added that Powell’s dovish tone favors Ethereum alongside Bitcoin and possibly, small-cap equities.

Another point of view was made by Joseph Chalom, SharpLink Gaming co-CEO. Chalom stated that Ethereum is at the core of an important market cycle and the September rate cut may soon become a reality.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Rally Gains Momentum as Institutional Support and DeFi Growth Align

Investor enthusiasm is not limited to macro commentary. The Wall Street Journal reported that Peter Thiel is leading a wave of investors piling into Ether, framing it as the platform of choice for the future of finance. Nate Geraci of the ETF Store said Ethereum is increasingly seen as key part of global markets.

Collectively, these trends show that there is a building belief that that Ethereum is no longer a blockchain asset only. Instead, it has become a strategic investment that can influence changes in global finance.

Ethereum is playing an even more significant role in global finance as platforms for decentralized finance continue to grow in popularity. In addition, tokenization projects are finding a wider audience, and scaling solutions are bringing costs down to almost negligible levels.

The dovish Fed background only helped to boost the already on-going trends which could usher in the much-expected altcoin season. Thus, it is possible that ETH price rally will continue till it reaches the next psychological price (the $5,000 mark).

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

VanEck Files for First-Ever JitoSOL ETF: Liquid Staking Goes Mainstream

VanEck Files for First-Ever JitoSOL ETF: Liquid Staking Goes Mainstream

TLDR VanEck files first JitoSOL ETF, bridging Solana staking with Wall Street. JitoSOL ETF brings liquid Solana staking yields to traditional investors. VanEck pushes Solana mainstream with first-ever regulated JitoSOL ETF. SEC clarity fuels VanEck’s JitoSOL ETF, linking staking rewards to ETFs. JitoSOL ETF opens new gateway for Solana staking via traditional finance. VanEck has [...] The post VanEck Files for First-Ever JitoSOL ETF: Liquid Staking Goes Mainstream appeared first on CoinCentral.
Everscale
EVER$0.01311+77.88%
Octavia
VIA$0.0159+1.27%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/23 01:30
Partager
Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen

Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   De cryptomarkt zit in een fase waarin koersen elkaar snel achter elkaar naar nieuwe all time highs brengen. Bitcoin stond een tijdje boven de $120.000, en altcoins lijken klaar om te volgen. In dit soort fases is de verleiding groot om “nog even te wachten”, met het risico dat je uiteindelijk te laat verkoopt en je papieren winst in rook ziet opgaan. Een plan maken voor je exit is daarom cruciaal. Een methode die steeds meer beleggers gebruiken, is de 3 x 25-methode. Wat houdt de methode in? De 3 x 25-methode is simpel: je verkoopt telkens een kwart van je positie bij vooraf bepaalde koersdoelen. Op die manier neem je al tussentijds winst, zonder alles te vroeg van de hand te doen. Het idee is dat je drie keer 25% van je positie verkoopt, en de resterende 25% bewaart voor het geval de markt nóg gekker doet. Het mooie van dit systeem is dat je niet hoeft te gokken waar de top ligt. Je legt vooraf een plan vast, en laat je emoties erbuiten. Een rekenvoorbeeld Stel je koopt voor €8.000 aan Ethereum bij een koers van €2.000 per ETH. Dat betekent dat je 4 ETH in bezit hebt. Je hanteert de 3 x 25-methode en stelt de volgende doelen: Bij €2.500 verkoop je 25% van je positie: 1 ETH. Op dat moment heb je €2.500 terug in cash en staat je resterende investering nog op winst. Bij €3.200 verkoop je opnieuw 25%: nog eens 1 ETH. Je hebt nu in totaal €5.700 veiliggesteld. Bij €4.000 verkoop je de derde tranche: 1 ETH. Je hebt dan al €9.700 uit de markt gehaald, terwijl je aanvankelijk €8.000 had ingelegd. Met het laatste kwart (1 ETH) speel je verder. Mocht Ethereum daarna stijgen naar €6.000 of zelfs €10.000, dan profiteer je nog steeds mee. Zakt de koers terug, dan heb je in elk geval al winst genomen en je inleg plus meer terugverdiend. Hoe Bitcoin kopen?Bitcoin kopen? Wij leggen je uit hoe en waar je dat het beste kan doen! Bitcoin of crypto kopen in Nederland wordt steeds makkelijker. Deze handleiding laat de belangrijkste methoden om Bitcoin te kopen zien. Ontdek de voor- en nadelen van exchanges, brokers en peer-to-peer platforms. Stap voor stap leren we u waar en hoe u Bitcoin kunt kopen. Van het kiezen van een betrouwbaar platform tot het uitvoeren van… Continue reading Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Waarom werkt dit zo goed? Veel beleggers maken de fout te lang te wachten. Ze zien hun portfolio verdubbelen, maar hopen stiekem op een verdriedubbeling. Wanneer de markt dan draait, eindigen ze uiteindelijk toch met verlies ondanks dat ze eerst op flinke winst stonden. De 3 x 25-methode voorkomt dat je in deze valkuil trapt. Ook geeft het rust: je hoeft niet continu de markt in de gaten te houden of in paniek te verkopen. Je orders staan al klaar en worden automatisch uitgevoerd zodra je koersdoelen bereikt worden. Psychologie en belasting Naast bescherming tegen volatiliteit speelt psychologie een grote rol. In een bull markt wordt iedereen hebzuchtig. Het voelt altijd alsof je te vroeg verkoopt. Toch laat de praktijk zien dat beleggers die discipline hebben, uiteindelijk beter scoren dan degenen die blijven gokken op ‘nog hoger’. Daarnaast is het slim om rekening te houden met belasting. In Nederland valt crypto in box 3, waarbij de Belastingdienst elk jaar kijkt naar je vermogen. Door tijdig winst te nemen en een deel apart te zetten, voorkom je verrassingen achteraf. Welke crypto gaat stijgen?Check onze gids over de crypto die volgens ons snel kan gaan stijgen! Elke crypto investeerder zoekt naar de volgende munt die in waarde kan exploderen. Geopolitieke spanningen en economische onzekerheden hebben vaak een positief effect op de markt. Tegelijkertijd bereikt Ethereum met $270 miljard een nieuwe all-time high in tokenized assets, en waarschuwen analisten voor bubbels. Maar welke crypto gaat stijgen? In dit artikel bekijken experts welke… Continue reading Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Hoe pas je dit toe? De 3 x 25-methode klinkt eenvoudig, maar juist die eenvoud maakt het zo sterk. Je legt vooraf duidelijke doelen vast, neemt stapsgewijs winst en behoudt tegelijk exposure voor het geval de markt nog verder doorschiet. In het rekenvoorbeeld heb je je initiële €8.000 investering al ruimschoots terugverdiend voordat de markt zijn absolute top bereikt. Daarmee ben je beschermd tegen een scherpe correctie, zonder het gevoel te hebben dat je de boot volledig mist. Of je nu handelt in Bitcoin, Ethereum of kleinere altcoins: een exitstrategie is onmisbaar. Met de 3 x 25-methode voorkom je dat emoties je beslissingen overnemen en zorg je ervoor dat je altijd met winst van tafel gaat. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen is geschreven door Gijs Smit en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
U
U$0.0163+13.98%
SOLANIUM
SLIM$0.04269+8.81%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006192+0.38%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 01:01
Partager
XRP koers test opnieuw $3 weerstand volgens MACD signaal

XRP koers test opnieuw $3 weerstand volgens MACD signaal

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De XRP derivatenmarkt laat in augustus 2025 nieuwe pieken zien. Volgens gegevens van de CME Group is de open interest in XRP futures naar 6.000 contracten gestegen, een all-time high. Tegelijkertijd bedroeg de totale notionele handelsomzet ruim $9 miljard. Dit markeert een belangrijk moment, omdat het product deze maand zijn vijfjarig bestaan nadert. Kan de XRP koers van deze institutionele belangstelling profiteren? XRP koers test opnieuw zijn weerstandsniveaus De XRP koers bewoog opnieuw richting de grens van $3. Op de dagelijkse koersgrafiek ligt de eerstvolgende weerstand bij de 9-daagse SMA rond $3,04. Aan de onderkant zijn $2,75 en $2,50 belangrijke steunpunten. Sinds de top van ongeveer $3,65 in juli staat de XRP koers onder druk. Meerdere pogingen om door de zone van $3,25 te breken mislukten, waardoor daar een duidelijke barrière is ontstaan. Dit prijsniveau wordt nu gezien als een regio waar veel verkopen plaatsvinden en waar de bulls moeite hebben om grip te krijgen.Sterke groei van institutionele futures De CME Group meldde dat de XRP futures sinds de lancering al meer dan 251.000 contracten hebben verwerkt. De oplopende open interest suggereert dat steeds meer professionele partijen handelsposities openen. Dit wijst erop dat XRP niet langer alleen een speculatief product voor retail investeerders is, maar ook een plaats in institutionele handelsstrategieën heeft veroverd. JUST IN: $XRP has set a new trading record on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). pic.twitter.com/Mt1H3k8EFS — Crypto Briefing (@Crypto_Briefing) August 21, 2025 De stijging naar 6.000 open interest contracten valt bovendien samen met hogere handelsvolumes. Alleen in augustus ging dit om meer dan $9 miljard aan notionele waarde. Voor veel analisten bevestigt dit dat XRP futures bij CME een volwassen product zijn geworden binnen de digitale activa markt. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Bitcoin beweegt rond de ATH en blijft voor veel beleggers een van de meest aantrekkelijke crypto’s, met relatief laag risico en een bewezen trackrecord. Recente uitspraken van Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell, die Bitcoin “digitaal goud” noemde, versterkten het vertrouwen. Tegelijkertijd zorgden macro-economische ontwikkelingen en een sterke altcoin rally voor extra beweging op… Continue reading XRP koers test opnieuw $3 weerstand volgens MACD signaal document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); De technische indicatoren bevestigen een afkoelperiode Naast de weerstanden en steunpunten speelt ook de MACD indicator een voorname rol. De MACD lijn ligt momenteel onder de signaallijn. Dit betekent dat de opwaartse kracht afneemt en de bears ruimte krijgen om de XRP markt te domineren zolang er geen nieuwe koopdruk verschijnt. De candles tonen daarnaast dat de verkopers bij prijsniveaus boven $3,20 actief blijven. Dit geeft aan dat een echte trendomslag pas mogelijk wordt als de XRP koers overtuigend door deze zone breekt. Wat betekent dit allemaal voor de XRP koers? De combinatie van een oplopende institutionele interesse en zwakke technische signalen zet de XRP koers in een spanningsveld. Aan de ene kant is er duidelijke vraag vanuit grote partijen, zichtbaar in de futuresmarkt. Aan de andere kant blijft de spotmarkt gevangen tussen stevige weerstandsniveaus en een terugkerende verkoopdruk. Een doorbraak boven $3 kan ruimte openen richting $3,25 en mogelijk $3,50. Blijft die doorbraak echter uit, dan ligt de kans op een terugval richting $2,75 of $2,50 voor de hand. De komende candles rond deze prijszone zullen uitwijzen of de bulls de controle kunnen heroveren. Outlook XRP koers voor de komende weken XRP staat op een technisch keerpunt. De futuresmarkt geeft een sterk signaal van institutioneel vertrouwen, met een all-time high in open interest en miljarden aan handelsvolume. Tegelijkertijd blijft de XRP koers onder druk door weerstandszones rond $3 en een negatieve MACD trend. Daarbovenop vertoont het handelsgedrag op spotmarkten een afwachtende houding, wat wijst op onzekerheid onder particuliere beleggers ondanks het institutionele momentum. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht XRP koers test opnieuw $3 weerstand volgens MACD signaal is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006109+6.07%
XRP
XRP$3.0898+6.80%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 01:17
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

VanEck Files for First-Ever JitoSOL ETF: Liquid Staking Goes Mainstream

Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen

XRP koers test opnieuw $3 weerstand volgens MACD signaal

Nvidia AI Chips Face Critical Halt: Unpacking Beijing’s Shocking Security Concerns in the China Market

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference