ETH Price Predictions; Shiba Inu Latest News & Which Trending Crypto Is Backed The Best To Buy Now

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/11 21:15
Meanwhile, Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to struggle under the weight of its giant supply, with the dream of hitting $0.01 looking more unrealistic than ever. Against this backdrop, Layer Brett (LBRETT) is surging. Its presale is approaching $3.4 million in just a few weeks at an entry price of only $0.0055, with staking rewards near 800% APY. For traders looking for the next big winner, Layer Brett is quickly being backed as one of the best cryptos to buy now.

ETH price prediction: Back into consolidation?

Ethereum (ETH) is trading near $4,380 with volumes spiking above $22B in the past 24 hours. The token sits at a crossroads: bulls are pushing for continuation above current levels, while some models warn of a corrective pullback that could drag ETH back toward $3,800. Ethereum is a giant — its moves are slow and steady. While it remains the backbone of DeFi, smart contracts, and Web3, it won’t deliver parabolic returns from here. ETH price action sets the tone for the market, but its size makes parabolic upside unrealistic.

Shiba Inu: Why $0.01 is just a dream

Shiba Inu is trading around $0.00001231, but dreams of hitting $0.01 are pure fantasy. To get there, SHIB would need to pump over 80,000%, putting its market cap north of $5 trillion — bigger than nearly every tech giant combined. Even with token burns, the supply of nearly 589 trillion SHIB makes such numbers impossible. Most realistic forecasts see Shiba Inu rallying 2x–5x at best, reclaiming fractions of its all-time highs but falling far short of the $0.01 target hyped on social media.

Layer Brett: The presale token tipped to lead

While Ethereum consolidates and Shiba Inu fades, Layer Brett is stealing the show. Its presale has already stormed past $3.3M and is now approaching $3.4 million in just several weeks. At just $0.0055, the entry point is still insanely low compared to where analysts believe it could head in the next bull run.

What makes Layer Brett so powerful is that it fuses meme coin energy with Ethereum Layer 2 scalability. It’s fast, cheap, and community-driven — but unlike Shiba Inu, it’s built to scale with Ethereum’s growth. On top of that, early stakers are earning near 800% APY, multiplying their holdings while the hype builds.

This combination of meme culture and blockchain performance is why Layer Brett is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about cryptos worldwide. It’s not just trending — it’s being tipped as the next 50x–100x gainer of 2025.

Conclusion: Layer Brett is the insider play for 2025

The ETH price may trend higher, but Ethereum is too big for life-changing gains. Shiba Inu, meanwhile, is weighed down by supply and can never realistically hit $0.01. Layer Brett, on the other hand, is early, cheap, and designed for exponential growth.

With its presale racing toward $3.4M, staking yields around 800%, and tokens priced at just $0.0055, Layer Brett is being backed as the best crypto to buy now. Don’t waste time chasing capped giants or old memes — grab the presale token that’s built for 100x.

LBRETT is available now at $0.0055. Don’t miss out on the next 100x—join the Layer Brett presale today.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post ETH Price Predictions; Shiba Inu Latest News & Which Trending Crypto Is Backed The Best To Buy Now appeared first on Coindoo.

