Sharplink Gaming Inc. announced a stock repurchase program authorizing the buyback of up to $1.5 billion of its common stock. Sharplink Commits to $1.5 Billion Return of Capital via Buybacks The Sharplink Gaming Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) news propelled the company’s shares 15% higher during Friday’s trading session. The significant market reaction highlights investor approval of […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/eth-treasury-firm-sharplink-announces-1-5b-stock-repurchase-authorization-stock-surges-15/