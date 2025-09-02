ETH vs BTC: Why Ethereum could outperform Bitcoin 3x in September

Key Takeaways

Ethereum surged nearly 19% in August as Bitcoin dropped 6.5%. In the ETH vs. BTC race, Ethereum looks sharp and Bitcoin feels stuck. Could September finally tip the momentum in ETH’s favor?

Ethereum [ETH] has clearly outpaced Bitcoin [BTC] in August ROI.

Looking back, BTC has had a rough history in August, logging back-to-back red closes over the past three years, with the latest printing a -6.49% move.

ETH wasn’t immune either, averaging -13% drawdowns in the 2022–24 stretch, even outperforming BTC’s -10.67% net bleed. This year, though, the tape flipped.

ETH broke clean from BTC price action.

In fact, ETH surged +18.78% in August, nearly 3× Bitcoin’s losses. That chalked up Ethereum’s first real monthly divergence in years.

ETH/BTC ratio reclaims key resistance

Fueling Ethereum’s outperformance is the ETH/BTC ratio. The pair closed August up +27.05% from its 0.031 open.

More importantly, ETH/BTC reclaimed the 0.04 resistance for the first time since election month, so ultimately reinforcing a decisive divergence from Bitcoin.

All in all, ETH’s August dominance wasn’t about BTC losing steam; it was straight-up rotation. According to AMBCrypto, that’s the kind of divergence that makes a similar September rally feel anything but far-fetched.

Ethereum’s 3x outperformance hints at September setup

In crypto, liquidity rotates to setups with outsized upside. ETH’s August divergence laid the groundwork for a potential September leg higher, with traders eyeing repeat ROI.

In that case, if BTC rips +10%, ETH lines up near $5,711, clocking the 3× relative outperformance.

Backing the move is Smart Money rotating into ETH, the ETH/BTC ratio reclaiming key resistance, and stronger MoM ROI, all pointing to Ethereum keeping its edge over Bitcoin this month.

Why this divergence stands out

Across 2025, Ethereum diverged from Bitcoin three times. And yet, in each case (January, April, and June) ETH still closed red while BTC finished green.

That’s exactly why August’s breakout stands out.

According to AMBCrypto, this wasn’t a one-off rally but a structural shift in ETH/BTC momentum.

As a result, the divergence paves the way for ETH’s August-style 3× run against Bitcoin, with targets lining up near $5,700.