Ethena crosses $500M in cumulative revenue as synthetic stablecoins gain ground

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/22 06:02
Moonveil
MORE$0.10096-3.01%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0006-0.02%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02738+2.47%
Octavia
VIA$0.0156-0.63%

While the overall stablecoin market is up 4% in August, some synthetic stablecoins, such as Sky Dollar and Falcon USD, have had even more substantial gains.

Ethena Labs on Thursday said its Ethena protocol has generated more than $500 million in cumulative revenue. Growth in both revenue and the circulating supply of its synthetic stablecoin, Ethena USDe (USDe), has accelerated since July as synthetic stablecoins gain market share.

Ethena Labs shared the news via a post on X, saying that in the past week, protocol revenue hit $13.4 million and USDe supply hit an all-time high of $11.7 billion. 

“Ethena’s revenue has been driven by strong inflows into USDe and favorable market conditions that have amplified returns from its delta-neutral hedging reserve model,” an Ethena Labs spokesperson told Cointelegraph. “The protocol’s momentum reflects growing demand for and confidence in USDe as a store of value.”

Read more

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4782-1.64%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01913-3.23%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Partager
Stablecoins in Japan and China, India mulls crypto tax changes: Asia Express

Stablecoins in Japan and China, India mulls crypto tax changes: Asia Express

Major Asian economies step on the stablecoin throttle, India’s reconsiders punitive crypto tax, and more. Major Asian economies are accelerating their stablecoin initiatives, with notable moves from Japan and China over the past week.Japans top financial regulator is reportedly preparing to approve the countrys first yen-pegged stablecoin within the year. The token, issued by fintech startup JPYC, will be backed by liquid assets such as government bonds. According to finance outlet Nikkei, JPYC is expected to register as a money-transfer business this month and aims to issue 1 trillion yen (about $6.81 billion) worth of stablecoins over the next three years.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10082-3.12%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01335-5.18%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 07:00
Partager
Chainlink Becomes First to Achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Compliance in 2025

Chainlink Becomes First to Achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Compliance in 2025

TLDR Chainlink becomes the first oracle network to achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certifications. The new certifications validate Chainlink’s compliance with international security and operational standards. Chainlink now offers secure solutions for decentralized finance and financial institutions. Chainlink’s compliance strengthens its partnerships with major financial institutions like UBS and SWIFT. Chainlink announced a significant [...] The post Chainlink Becomes First to Achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Compliance in 2025 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Wink
LIKE$0.011932+1.78%
Major
MAJOR$0.16532+3.98%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00685-2.97%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/22 07:27
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Stablecoins in Japan and China, India mulls crypto tax changes: Asia Express

Chainlink Becomes First to Achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Compliance in 2025

Pennsylvania Bill Seeks to Ban Public Officials From Holding Bitcoin

Trading time: China's "double cut", Bitcoin volatility, on the eve of the Fed's interest rate decision, who is controlling the global financial rhythm?